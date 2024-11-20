The New Orleans Pelicans continue to have blow after blow for their injury report. Ahead of their matchup with the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III highlight the eight players who are ruled out of Wednesday's game.

Although they've battled injuries the entire season, Pelicans head coach Willie Green doesn't plan on making excuses any time soon. Still, the injuries have allowed players like Trey Jemison to receive an opportunity that might've not happened.

Not to mention, players like rookie Yves Missi, and Javonte Green have made a positive impact while filling in for the majority of the roster.

Before Ingram was ruled out, he played every single game. On the season, he's averaging 23.2 points, and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37% from three. Although turnovers have been an issue, part of that is due to the lack of players around Ingram. Both CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson have been out for a substantial amount of time.

As a result, defenses are double-teaming Ingram at every chance they can get. Luckily, he's been efficient and gotten his teammates involved at every passing moment. Regardless, not having the second or third-best players doesn't make matters easier for Ingram.

Looking towards Murphy III, his injury seems to be mere management. The same instance happened when New Orleans played the Los Angeles Lakers last week. He didn't dress for that game, because it was on a back-to-back set. This time, it's another back-to-back set, which leads us to believe this might be an injury-prevention tactic.

In his four games, Murphy III has been underwhelming but for a player like him, he'll need continued reps. As a marksman from the three-point line, he's only shooting 27.6% from three but still averaging 15.5 points. Almost every season, he's taken a step up in his scoring. From getting inside the paint to expanding his range, Murphy III has been the tertiary scorer when his team needs it.

As the Cavaliers are coming off their first loss of the season in an intense showing to the Boston Celtics, they might take it easy. Some starters might be rested, especially considering that New Orleans is severely injured. It won't be anything new for the Pelicans, as they've battled the injury bug since the beginning of the year. Green won't be searching for any excuses in a showdown with the Eastern Conference's top team.

A win could serve as a big momentum boost as they aim to hopefully get Murphy III and Ingram back sooner rather than later.