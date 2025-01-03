Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Miami Heat. Once Pat Riley made his offseason comments about Butler needing to keep his mouth shut if he wasn't playing in the team's playoff series, and after failing to agree to terms on a new extension, the writing appeared on the wall for this marriage to end. With less than five weeks until the NBA trade deadline, rumors and intel around the league now revolve around what will happen with the Heat and Butler.

Over the last five years, Butler has been the primary reason the Heat have always been a contending threat. He took them to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 COVID shutdown season in the NBA Bubble, and he did so again in 2023 when they lost to the Denver Nuggets. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro held roles in the Heat's success, but without Butler, this team wouldn't be what we are accustomed to seeing. This has been Jimmy's team in the Eastern Conference up until now.

It is a matter of time until Butler departs Miami, and he made that clear in his postgame comments following a lack of effort in the Heat's 128-115 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler told reporters. “I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it.”

When asked if he could find his joy again in Miami, Butler's response told NBA fans everything they needed to know: “Probably not.”

While it may be a matter of time before Butler embarks on a new journey with what could be his fifth different organization, the key question surrounding this scenario is when will the Heat star be on the move? The Heat and Riley made it clear in a press release before Butler's request that they weren't going to be trading him, and his massive $48.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season limits options on the trade market.

Change is all that both sides want. Miami needs a fresh start given their inconsistencies through the years, and Butler's mind is made up at this point. Not many people want to leave South Beach, especially if they are making the kind of money that Butler is, but he wants to go anywhere else and believes he can make any team a true contender, according to Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The problem with any other team outside of Miami looking at this scenario is that no matter what, Butler will be declining his $52.4 million player option after the year to enter unrestricted free agency as a soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran. Should this be true, Butler won't be a potential trade asset for a team in any offseason scenario, and he would be nothing more than a rental for other teams to consider giving up a lot of assets for.

As things currently stand, the Heat are 17-15 this season, the same record as the 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. This team is only 1.5 games back from the Orlando Magic for fourth in the conference, which is why Riley and the Heat are not entering any sort of tanking mode after Butler's trade request.

Whether they move Butler or not, Miami will remain a competitive organization with their sights set on contending at the highest level possible. For this reason alone, the Heat aren't going to want to take on bad contracts and salaries, nor will they be interested in any trade package that doesn't include first-round draft picks. That is where the dilemma in a potential Butler deal is, as his trade value has never been any lower than it is right now.

So, what teams will even entertain the idea of pursuing Butler as an end-of-season rental before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline?

Breaking down Jimmy Butler trade suitors

There is a lot to unpack when discussing possible suitors and scenarios for Butler to be traded over the next few weeks. Overall, everything revolves around the Heat and what they want their outlook to look like once the six-time All-Star leaves.

Riley and this front office have built a roster that looked to be a contending threat on paper, and they did so through the years by sacrificing some draft assets. Miami will surrender their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they make the playoffs this season. Should they miss the playoffs, that pick would be conveyed to the rising contenders in the Western Conference next year with no protections on it.

The Heat also owe a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2027 to the Charlotte Hornets that would convert to an unprotected 2028 first-round pick if Miami failed to miss the playoffs during the 2026-27 season.

Success is what the Heat signed up for when they originally brought in Butler ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he has certainly held up his end of the bargain by leading them to the NBA Finals two different times when they weren't considered threats to get there. Now, Butler wants change, which may not be in the best interest of the Heat from a financial perspective.

One scenario, outside of trading him, that the Heat could see play out this season is keeping Butler and forcing him to opt out of his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. As a result, the Heat would instantly clear a massive chunk of salary and be $47 million below the tax. By seeing this significant change in their financial status, Miami would have access to the $14 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the $5.1 million biannual exception, and they could take back more salaries in trades instead of being restricted, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The money from a front-office perspective is the biggest obstacle that the Heat and any other team with a level of interest in Butler will need to consider leading up to the trade deadline in February. That brings us to discussing where Butler could end up if the Heat were to trade him this season.

It is known around the NBA that Butler would prefer a trade to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, or Houston Rockets. Aside from needing to tear apart their roster to make the money work for Butler, league sources told ClutchPoints that Dallas holds no interest in pursuing this scenario right now.

The same can be said about the Rockets, who are prioritizing their draft capital and young assets to make a run at a potential superstar who becomes available during the offseason. With a plethora of first-round draft picks moving forward, notably ones by way of the Suns, Houston is in a perfect spot to pursue the cream of the crop, starting with Kevin Durant if there is a fallout in Phoenix given their struggles. At this time, there aren't any indications suggesting that the Rockets want to pursue Butler.

There is a clear path to Butler being moved to Phoenix in a deal involving Bradley Beal, except the Suns star has a full no-trade clause in his contract and doesn't hold interest in being traded to Miami, sources said. In addition to Beal not wanting to be moved, the Heat hold no interest in Beal as a possible replacement for Butler. That eliminates three of Butler's preferred destinations for the time being, leaving the Warriors as a key discussion point.

A 12-3 start to the season is all but a distant memory for Golden State now that they are 17-16 overall. Stephen Curry needs more help if the Warriors are to be the true title threats they believed they could be at the start of the season, and Butler's fit next to both Curry and Draymond Green on the wing seems to make a lot of sense given this team's style of play. However, the Warriors are not as eager to move Andrew Wiggins as they once were, sources said. The former first-overall pick would need to be the centerpiece of any deal for Butler since Golden State is hard-capped at the first apron.

More complications outside of including Wiggins arise for the Warriors if they pursued Butler, as matching his salary could be achieved by including Dennis Schroder and Gary Payton II in a potential trade package. Schroder, who was recently acquired by the Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets, can be dealt in a package with other players on either Feb. 5 or Feb. 6 before the trade deadline. Even so, the Dubs would find themselves below the minimum roster requirement with no room to add an extra player due to their hard cap.

The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed. Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward. While there are conflicting opinions around the league as to what Kuminga's long-term future looks like, the Warriors have not been eager to include him in trade discussions to this point.

Around the league, there aren't many other organizations that would hold interest in pursuing a trade for Butler right now knowing that he will become a free agent. The Orlando Magic won't tear apart the heart of their roster for him, nor would the Cleveland Cavaliers. Obviously, the Milwaukee Bucks aren't going to move Damian Lillard for Butler, and there isn't a path financially for the Indiana Pacers to get involved here. It would be shocking if the Nets, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, and/or Washington Wizards were willing to offer up assets for Butler, seeing as they are all rebuilding and in no shape to contend.

In the Eastern Conference, that leaves the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia, Butler's former team before he joined the Heat, would benefit from bringing him back in place of Paul George. At the same time, Miami isn't going to want George's massive four-year, $211.5 million contract he signed this offseason with the Sixers, and it is hard to believe any other team would want that contract.

As for the Bulls and Pistons, there is a somewhat believable path regarding a Butler trade. Chicago has wanted to unload Zach LaVine's salary for quite some time, and this could be an opportunity to do so and open up immediate cap space to spend freely during the summer. Perhaps Butler would even be open to a reunion at a significantly lower price than his current contract. For Detroit, finding a second star to pair with Cade Cunningham to make a legitimate push for the playoffs is vital. The Pistons have a blend of expiring veteran contracts, youthful talent with upside, and draft picks to play around with.

When switching things up and looking at the Western Conference, the only other teams that could make sense as suitors for Butler from the surface level are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets. Neither the LA Clippers nor the Los Angeles Lakers would find it easy to take on this contract, and there isn't a chance Butler or the Minnesota Timberwolves want a reunion. Portland, Utah, and New Orleans aren't teams in a position to sacrifice assets to rent Butler.

Although they could make a deal for Butler work and potentially increase their championship odds, the Thunder and Grizzlies would need to sacrifice so much. Whereas the Thunder would need to start ripping apart the middle of their roster with players like Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins, the Grizzlies would be pressed with a scenario of having to sacrifice Desmond Bane.

From Oklahoma City's perspective, moving secondary role players and possibly one or two draft picks for Butler seems like a no-brainer decision. Then again, the Thunder are 28-5 overall and have some of the best chemistry in the league. There isn't any reason for Sam Presti and this front office to drastically change their roster with a move like this. Plus, the Heat would undoubtedly want more value in the form of Jalen Williams than three long-term contracts. Oklahoma City has no intentions of moving its young core.

Neither situation seems logical for Oklahoma City or Memphis given the success they've found this year.

Denver and San Antonio are two intriguing situations for different reasons. Since defeating Butler's Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets have failed to live up to expectations. As a result, trade rumors surrounding Michael Porter Jr. and his future with the organization have appeared. While Denver has shot down all speculation regarding Porter's uncertain status with the team, talk amongst league circles still links a potential Butler trade to the Nuggets. This is a scenario that has bounced around the league dating back to the middle of December.

The idea of the Spurs possibly holding interest in Butler is nothing more than speculation around the league that San Antonio wants to make a real push with Victor Wembanyama this season. With a 17-16 record, the Spurs are in a position to contend for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Would sacrificing some draft assets and potentially one or two of their young players like Keldon Johnson or Jeremy Sochan for Butler make sense for the Spurs?

A lot of skepticism surrounds a potential Butler trade for any team right now, which is why everyone is waiting to see how Riley and the Heat respond to Butler's request before contemplating any serious moves.

Cam Johnson continues to hold vast trade market

The Nets have already been busy on the trade front, dealing Dennis Schroder to the Warriors and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers. In doing so, Brooklyn has added six second-round picks, D'Angelo Russell, and Maxwell Lewis. They will also open up over $30 million in cap space due to the expiring contracts of De'Anthony Melton and Russell.

Sean Marks and this front office have made it abundantly clear to rival teams that they are open to hearing all trade offers that come their way as they navigate through a quick rebuild. Brooklyn is positioned to be the only team with significant cap space over the summer, which will allow them to increase their pursuit of All-Star-level players. Maintaining cap flexibility is the main goal the Nets have this season in trade discussions, which is why they made the moves they did.

Now, the question becomes whether or not the Nets will engage in serious conversations surrounding Cam Johnson, who is viewed around the league as the best player on the trade block due to his two-way play and reasonable contract. The one caveat to Johnson's current deal is that while his cap hit is $22.5 million this season, any team potentially targeting him must account for his $27 million apron salary due to incentives. Still, this is a valuable contract that decreases by roughly $2 million for the 2025-26 season before once again being $22.5 million for the 2026-27 season.

Johnson holds a significant market and is the most sought-after player on the trade market, with numerous suitors lining up for his services. The Lakers, Warriors, Kings, Magic, and Grizzlies have been among the most aggressive teams pursuing Johnson this season, with Sacramento appearing to be at the front of the line, sources said. The Thunder, Nuggets, Pacers, and Heat have all been mentioned throughout league circles as other possible destinations for Johnson.

What this market comes down to is whether the Nets truly want to move on from the soon-to-be 29-year-old wing. Although his value is as high as it's been, Johnson can be a focal point on this roster moving forward. Brooklyn knows they don't have a sense of urgency to move Johnson like they did with Finney-Smith and Schroder, hence why they've maintained their high asking price of wanting a deal that includes two first-round picks. It is unknown if any team is willing to reach this price with the trade deadline almost one month away.

In Brooklyn's most recent game against the Bucks, which resulted in a 113-110 victory, Johnson turned his ankle after scoring 26 points and grabbing five rebounds. He was seen leaving Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on crutches after undergoing X-rays that came back negative. Johnson could wind up missing some time with this ankle injury, ultimately putting his trade market on hold for the moment.

Pelicans entering full tank mode?

When the Pelicans added Dejounte Murray to their core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum this offseason, it appeared as if this organization finally had a group that could potentially contend at the top of the Western Conference. Although injuries have severely limited the Pelicans' potential, this team is nowhere near the top of the West. In fact, New Orleans is at the bottom of the NBA standings with a league-worst 5-29 record.

Everything that could've gone wrong for the Pels has, and now executive David Griffin has some major decisions to make regarding the direction of this franchise, starting with the futures of Williamson and Ingram.

Once again, Williamson is sidelined for New Orleans because of a hamstring injury he suffered on Nov. 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The good news is that Zion is back on the court doing individual work in practice, and he should be able to make his return at some point in the coming weeks, conveniently right before the trade deadline.

Amid rapid speculation that the Pelicans may finally put an end to their constant struggle with Williamson, that doesn't appear to be the case inching closer to February. Zion remains one of the faces of this organization, and the Pelicans still believe that he is one of their best chances of finding success on the court as long as he can remain healthy. That has been the problem through the years, which is why Williamson's contract is structured the way it is with certain team opt-out clauses.

Unless they are blown away by a trade package that comes their way for him, which is highly unlikely at this juncture, Williamson will remain in New Orleans through the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, sources said. The Pelicans are not going to be looking to dump Williamson for a low price, and they haven't given any indications to rival teams that they would seriously entertain the idea of moving Zion before the trade deadline.

However, the Pelicans are serious about fielding trade offers for Ingram, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Compared to a player like Butler on the trade market, Ingram's salary is roughly $12 million less, and there is more upside for a team pursuing him since he is still only 27 years old. When healthy, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from three-point range.

In the Western Conference, teams like the Warriors, Lakers, and Kings have all been linked to Ingram dating back to the offseason. None of these three teams appear to have serious interest in the Pelicans forward at this time, sources said. The Nuggets have also been mentioned as a possible destination if they were to move Porter Jr. in a trade, something that also looks unlikely at the moment. This leaves the Spurs, Pistons, and Raptors as three interesting teams to consider for the former All-Star forward.

San Antonio has shown clear growth in Wembanyama's second season, and the need for another go-to scoring option is apparent. By combining the salaries of Harrison Barnes and Zach Collins with some draft assets and maybe a young player like Sidy Cissoko, the Spurs could potentially get Ingram at a very low-risk, high-reward type of price.

The Raptors are in the midst of a rebuild or retooling process, whatever you want to call it, yet Masai Ujiri is never afraid to pull off a big move for his team. Adding Ingram to a core of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett presents a lot of upside for the Raptors heading into the 2025-26 season, especially if they could convince the Pelicans forward to re-sign with them. However, with Barnes' contract set to increase drastically next season, going after Ingram would have a major impact on the Raptors' overall finances.

Then there are the Pistons, an organization that seems ready to go out and find another star player to pair with Cunningham. With Jaden Ivey out indefinitely after suffering a broken leg, the Pistons can be aggressive on the trade market to maintain their competitive position in the East standings. Ingram already has a relationship with Trajan Langdon, Detroit's president of basketball operations, and the Pelicans have held interest in Isaiah Stewart. Perhaps there is a true path here for a package centered around Stewart and draft picks for Ingram.

The other key talking points in New Orleans surround Herb Jones and CJ McCollum. Plenty of teams have inquired about Jones since last year's trade deadline. All of them have rapidly been turned down, as the Pelicans have held zero interest in trading the All-Defensive swingman. Nothing has changed with New Orleans' ideology and belief in Jones, which is why it would come as a complete shock to many around the league if they were to move him for anything less than a massive trade package centered around multiple first-round picks and a valuable, young player.

With the season lost, the Pelicans' priority is to move below the tax line and regroup to fix the holes on this roster during the offseason. Although there is no urgency to move McCollum since he has one year left on his contract, the Pelicans have expressed a level of openness with teams around the league to discuss McCollum's future, sources said. The veteran guard is making $33.3 million this season and sees his contract value decrease by about $2.67 million next season. Whether or not a market exists for the 33-year-old is an unknown leading up to the trade deadline.

Wizards, Jazz, Blazers, Raptors generating trade buzz

There are quite a few teams that are entering the NBA trade deadline as true sellers. In the East, the Wizards and Raptors are two teams that are expected to gauge the market for their veteran players in order to add future assets. Over in the West, it's the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers that find themselves in this position.

What makes Washington such a unique team heading into the trade deadline is that they have several players who could impact any other team's potential playoff run. Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas are the two most discussed veterans in trade rumors, with Malcolm Brogdon having quietly been garnering slight interest as well since he is on an expiring contract. Saddiq Bey is another player teams have been monitoring as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Brogdon is likely to be moved before the trade deadline in a package centered around second-round picks. However, not every team in the league can target him due to his $22.5 million contract. After recently trading for Finney-Smith from Brooklyn, the Lakers are no longer considered a real suitor for Brogdon as they once were. With this said, Valanciunas remains a possibility for Los Angeles with Gabe Vincent's and Jarred Vanderbilt's futures being uncertain.

The Pistons are an interesting team to consider for Brogdon in the wake of Ivey's leg injury, and the Spurs could also flirt with the idea of adding extra backcourt depth behind Chris Paul with a proven Sixth Man of the Year. Due to San Antonio giving more minutes to rookie guard Stephon Castle, they will likely turn their attention elsewhere before the deadline.

Houston, Atlanta, and Golden State are other possible destinations for Brogdon. The Rockets have a clear need for another ball-handler in their backcourt, and the Warriors could realistically view Brogdon as an upgrade from Schroder. It is unlikely Golden State will pursue Kuzma at this point after previously being linked to the Wizards' forward.

The Hawks are interested in adding extra backcourt help before the trade deadline, sources said, making veteran center Clint Capela readily available in trade talks. A straight-up deal of Brogdon for Capela works almost perfectly for both parties.

Unlike the Wizards, who are fully committed to their long rebuilding process, the Raptors are set to make some tiny moves to set themselves up for more immediate success. Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Chris Boucher are all on the market in Toronto, with Brown generating the most buzz. Rival teams continue to monitor Brown now that he is back on the floor for the Raptors, and his expiring $23 million contract makes him a valuable trade target for playoff-contending teams wanting to add a key secondary player who can do a little bit of everything.

Keep an eye on the Kings showing interest in Brown if they fail to land Johnson from Brooklyn.

At times, the Trail Blazers show glimpses of their potential as a fast-paced, athletic team that uses their length to their advantage. Other times, they are getting blown out by 20 or more points. Consistency is the biggest issue that exists in Portland with this organization continuing to forge its identity. So, what will the Blazers do since they are once again not in the West playoff picture?

Robert Williams III has been one of the best frontcourt players mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the offseason, yet he remains in Portland. The Blazers really like Williams' skillset, and they believe he is an experienced talent that can be a driving force for the team's overall growth. Any team thinking the Trail Blazers will sell low on Williams is mistaken, as this front office understands he is one of their more valuable players given his contract and production when healthy.

The main topic of conversation for the Blazers is whether or not Jerami Grant is available. Currently in Year 2 of his five-year extension with Portland, Grant has seemed to take a step back as far as being this team's main source of offensive production. Grant can be a very valuable talent for multiple playoff-contending teams around the league, which makes him another under-the-radar type of player to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite his long-term contract, the Cavs are a contending force that could immediately utilize Grant's talents. Cleveland held interest in the veteran previously and could be ready to pull the trigger on a big move in order to capitalize on their championship push. The Kings are another team that previously expressed interest in Grant and can revisit conversations with Portland before the trade deadline.

Any trade package for Grant is likely to revolve around numerous second-round picks — the market price set for veterans due to the Schroder and Finney-Smith trades. However, Portland would undoubtedly be asking for a first-round pick, as they had to give up a 2025 first-round pick when they originally acquired Grant from Detroit.

Much like how the Nets were said to control the trade market entering December with Schroder, Finney-Smith, and Johnson, the Jazz are the team in the West that can shake things up based on who they potentially deal. Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are the two most discussed players in Utah about trade conversations right now, and the Jazz are willing to trade both players for draft assets, sources said. Both guards have one year left on their respective contracts past the 2024-25 season.

Of the two players, Clarkson holds the smaller deal at $14 million this season and $14.3 million for the 2025-26 season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has proven to be an instant source of offense in Utah over the last few seasons and can bring immediate value to a team seeking backcourt scoring. Clarkson and Sexton are two players the Pistons have had their eyes on even before Ivey suffered his broken leg. Sexton's list of potential suitors extends to the Magic, Hawks, Rockets, Clippers, and Warriors, sources said.

One team that is always mentioned as a possible trade partner with the Jazz is the LA Lakers, yet they have not come up in recent discussions around the league pertaining to the Jazz. Despite inquiring about big man Walker Kessler over the summer and making progress on a potential deal, there hasn't been anything to suggest that the two sides are once again discussing the framework of a trade involving the 2022 first-round pick.

In fact, there are whispers around the league that the Jazz don't want to strike a deal with the Lakers since they own Los Angeles' 2027 first-round pick, which is top-four protected. Danny Ainge has expressed concern that Kessler would stop the Lakers from fully bottoming out as Davis ages and after LeBron James retires, sources told ClutchPoints' Lakers insider Anthony Irwin. Whatever the case is with the Jazz, moving on from Kessler isn't high on their list of priorities this season.

Uncertainty always tends to drive the NBA trade market. Until there is more clarity on Butler's situation with the Heat and where he could potentially end up, the trade market will be a wait-and-see type of game leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

