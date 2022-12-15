By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook has received plenty of criticism during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, whether warranted or unwarranted. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers gave up solid role players for a past-his-prime superstar who isn’t the best fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, it seems as if the former MVP has done enough to redeem himself in the eyes of fans and, most importantly, of the Lakers brass, making a blockbuster trade centered around his onerous, if expiring, contract more unlikely with every solid performance.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Russell Westbrook’s play since moving to the bench “has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline”.

Since accepting a full-time bench role on October 28, Westbrook has put up solid numbers of 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, benchmarks that only Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Pascal Siakam, Jrue Holiday and James Harden have reached this season.

While the Lakers still haven’t performed to their best despite Russell Westbrook’s improved play, going 11-12 following the 6’3 guard’s move to a sixth-man role, he seems to have bought enough goodwill within the team. The Lakers have now, as a result, shifted their focus towards making smaller-scale trades centered on a package around the struggling Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.

However, there are no guarantees in the NBA. The Lakers are still monitoring the Chicago Bulls’ situation. Should the Bulls decide to blow it up, the Lakers may end up packaging Westbrook in a blockbuster trade that brings back at least one of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Alas, that seems to be the stuff of dreams. The reality is that the Lakers are likelier to acquire minor upgrades as they try to keep up with the Western Conference arms race.