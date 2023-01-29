With the Washington Wizards looking to build for the future, one of the questions is whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma will be part of those plans. Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors, with multiple contending teams reported to have interest in bringing the forward to their squad.

On the Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast with Jake Fischer, Marc Stein said while teams are asking about Kuzma, the Wizards are saying he is not available for a deal.

“There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kyle Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,’” Stein said.

One of the teams rumored to be interested in Kuzma is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers traded the forward to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. After the two teams made a deal to send Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles, it would seem unlikely Kuzma would end up there, if anywhere. The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have also been mentioned as teams that have asked about the 27-year-old.

It’s understandable why Kuzma would look attractive for a contending team. He would come relatively cheap, making $13 million in 2022-23, and he’s been productive for the Wizards this season. He’s averaging 22 points, 7.6 rebounds and four assists for the campaign.

According to Stein, Washington has every intention of keeping and re-signing Kuzma. If that’s the case, contending teams will have to look elsewhere for a deal, unless, something catches the team’s eye of course.