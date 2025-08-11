The Washington Wizards appear to be playing the long game with discipline and patience. Over the past few seasons, the front office has quietly stockpiled talent, cap flexibility, and future draft capital without sacrificing their ability to compete on a nightly basis. They’re not rushing into splashy, short-term moves. Instead, they’re hoping to build the kind of foundation that can attract and sustain a future superstar.

Smart, Surgical Moves

The Wizards have quietly and optimistically mastered the art of the incremental rebuild. Even without lottery luck, they’ve consistently found high-upside moves at fair value. Drafting Tre Johnson filled a clear need for outside shooting in a lineup already stocked with defensive projects. They give him an ideal developmental setting. The Cam Whitmore trade was another smart buy-low play. It has similar upside to Jonathan Kuminga but on a cheaper contract and without the steep asset cost.

They also pulled off a coup by convincing Joe Dumars to save them $40 million in 2026-27 salaries. That cleared the path for massive cap space in 2026. After quickly cutting bait on the Jordan Poole experiment, Washington now blends promising youth with steady veterans who can mentor the next wave. The franchise still lacks its centerpiece. However, every move is setting the stage for that eventual arrival. These also ensure the roster is ready to win when it happens.

Here we will look at and discuss the players who are way-too-early Washington Wizards trade candidates in 2025-26 season.

CJ McCollum: The Proven Scorer on an Expiring Deal

CJ McCollum’s arrival in Washington was a curious fit on the surface. The 33-year-old veteran guard is more aligned with the timeline of a contender than a rebuilding team. Yet for the Wizards, his presence offers something they’ve lacked: a reliable shot creator and respected locker-room leader.

Last season, McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in just 56 games. His year was cut short by a foot injury. Even in limited action, his efficiency and steady offensive production stood out. He’s now averaged at least 20 points per game for 12 consecutive seasons, a rare feat in today’s NBA.

McCollum’s two-year, $64 million contract includes a $30.7 million expiring salary for 2025-26. That makes him one of the most valuable trade chips Washington holds. His combination of scoring, three-point shooting, and playoff experience will draw interest from postseason hopefuls looking to bolster their backcourt rotation without a long-term commitment.

The Wizards likely view McCollum as a mentor for their young guards like Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson. However, he may not be part of their long-term vision. By the trade deadline, his expiring deal could be flipped for a package of draft picks or young players. Those would help Washington stay on course with its rebuild while freeing up even more future cap space.

Bilal Coulibaly: Young Talent With Tradeable Value

Bilal Coulibaly has been one of the most intriguing young players in Washington’s rebuild. The 21-year-old forward projects as the type of wing who can guard multiple positions and swing playoff series. That said, his future with the Wizards is no longer guaranteed.

Enter rookie Jamir Watkins. His stellar Summer League performance has some in the organization wondering if he’s already the better long-term defensive bet. If Watkins continues to impress, Coulibaly could find himself coming off the bench and playing fewer minutes in a contract year.

That’s where the business side of the NBA comes in. Coulibaly is due for a team option next offseason. If exercised, the next step would be a sizable new deal. For a franchise still building its core around Johnson and Alex Sarr, tying up major money in a player who may not be a starter could create long-term cap headaches.

Given his age, skill set, and defensive upside, Coulibaly would attract plenty of interest on the trade market. A team in need of a defensive wing could justify sending back a first- and second-round pick for his services. They would also know they’d have the inside track to re-sign him. For Washington, such a deal would keep their payroll lean and their draft cupboard stocked. It could also give Coulibaly a chance to grow in a larger role elsewhere.

Why These Moves Make Sense

The Wizards have been deliberate in their approach to rebuilding. They have held onto veterans who can help set a culture but not hesitated to cash in on their value when the timing is right. Moving McCollum before he hits free agency ensures they don’t lose him for nothing. At the same time, trading Coulibaly before he gets expensive allows them to avoid overpaying for a player whose role may diminish.

With massive cap space projected for 2026, the Wizards are setting the stage for a major swing. They can do that via via free agency or by absorbing a star’s contract in a blockbuster trade. Every move between now and then should be viewed through that lens. And if that means parting with useful players in the short term, so be it.

The Bottom Line

Washington’s rebuild is on schedule, but the margin for error is small. Holding onto McCollum and Coulibaly could yield short-term stability, but trading them at peak value would better position the Wizards for when their franchise centerpiece finally arrives. In a league where timing is everything, Washington appears ready to make the hard calls that could pay off in the long run.