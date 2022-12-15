By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls appeared to be turning their fortunes around last season following the acquisitions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. They made the playoffs last season as the sixth-seed, and things appeared to be looking up. Fast forward to now and the Bulls have become mediocre once more amid Ball’s injury and Zach LaVine’s struggles, going 11-16 and losing ground in the Eastern Conference standings. And of course, who else but the Los Angeles Lakers are circling around the Bulls’ stars like vultures?

The Bulls haven’t quite yet reached the point where they see no better choice but to blow up their team and start over. But if (or when) that comes, the Lakers are hoping to pull of an incredible blockbuster trade that’s the stuff of dreams.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers are dreaming about acquiring Zach LaVine from the Bulls in exchange for a package centered around the two first-round picks they’ve been saving. LaVine only recently signed a five-year, $215 million deal to stay in the Windy City, but living is all for naught if not for dreaming, no?

However, Fischer also noted that if the Bulls indeed decide to jumpstart their rebuild, a DeMar DeRozan and/or Nikola Vucevic trade seems more likely. In fact, it was said that a Russell Westbrook plus picks for DeRozan/Vucevic trade is “more realistic” than a Zach LaVine heist.

LaVine is currently averaging his worst points per game on his worst shooting percentages in in five seasons (since his return from an ACL injury). He was dealing with knee injury management to begin the year, but he has played in recent back-to-backs, so it appears that those problems are behind him.

Nevertheless, Zach LaVine would be the ideal third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, someone who can space the floor without the ball and someone who can commandeer the offense when both are resting. But that may not happen unless circumstances drastically change.