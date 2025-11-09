Zaccharie Risacher pulled out a trick from his dunking bag in the Atlanta Hawks' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Risacher is going through the second season of his NBA career. He is making strides as a shooter and playmaker while continuing to be effective for a playoff-aspiring Atlanta squad.

Risacher has proved himself to be consistent with his overall production, especially on offense. The highlight took place midway through the third quarter. Risacher stole the ball from Luka Doncic following a bad pass, as the athletic forward threw down the windmill jam.

How Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks played against Lakers

Zaccharie Risacher's marvelous dunk highlight made up a strong part of the Hawks enjoying a blowout win over the Lakers..

Atlanta went up early with a 37-29 lead after the first quarter. It grew to a 14-point advantage at halftime then ballooned to 26 after the third quarter, proving it to be the Hawks' night.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Hawks prevailed in all three categories by making 16 3-pointers, creating 37 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 11. It was the opposite for the Lakers, converting 12 triples and producing 23 assists but committing 20 turnovers.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Atlanta, including Risacher. He finished with 19 points, four assists, two steals, and a rebound. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Mouhamed Gueye produced 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. Asa Newell came next with 17 points and five rebounds, Vit Krejci had 17 points and three rebounds, Keaton Wallace put up 14 points and seven assists, while Onyeka Okongwu provided 12 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Dyson Daniels turned in 10 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

The Hawks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET.