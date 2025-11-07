The Atlanta Hawks got a good win against the Orlando Magic for the second time this season, and dating back to last season, it's obvious that the two don't like each other much. It showed in their latest game, when Onyeka Okongwu went up for a layup, and Desmond Bane brought his arm down. In the process, Bane spiked the basketball at Okongwu's head.

That led to some of the Hawks and Magic players having to be separated after the play. The referees then gave Bane a flagrant foul for his pull on Okongwu and a technical foul for spiking the ball at him, which led to him being ejected. Two days after the game, Okongwu was asked about the play, and had a ruthless response to Bane's actions.

“I can already tell that he's frustrated over there,” Okongwu said. “He's not having the best year. You know I'd be frustrated too if I were in the position that he was in over there: that he is watching, respectfully, Paolo and Franz take all the shots. It's nothing personal.”

Today following Hawks practice, I asked Onyeka Okongwu & Mo Gueye about what happened with the Desmond Bane situation on Tuesday. “Honestly, I didn’t know he spiked the ball on my head till after the game.” – Onyeka “I didn’t like what he did to my teammate…” – Mo pic.twitter.com/ugE21rYq4O — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) November 7, 2025

Even though Okongwu said it was all respect and it was nothing personal, that response could hit deep for Bane. Bane's past few games haven't been the best, and Bane hasn't taken a lot of shots, while Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are controlling the offense most of the time.

Okongwu may have lit a fire with those comments, but everyone won't know until the next time the two teams see each other.

Onyeka Okongwu shares thoughts on Desmond Bane's foul

Article Continues Below

Okongwu said that he didn't even know Bane made the extra move after he brought him down.

“Honestly, I didn't know that he spiked the ball on my head until after the game,” Okongwu said. “I went up to the scorer's table and literally asked him, ‘They gave (Bane) a technical foul? Really?’”

After the play, Mouhamed Gueye was the first Hawks' player to get in Bane's face as he went to protect his teammate. Okongwu appreciated Gueye coming to his defense.

“That's my guy, honestly. We don't really like the Magic,” Okongwu said. “They don't really like us, honestly. He has been beefing with them since last year when they hurt our players. I love Mo for that.”

Vit Krejci and Larry Nance Jr. were both injured in a game against the Magic last season, and some would say the Magic were the cause of the injuries. Since then, these two teams have not been very fond of each other.