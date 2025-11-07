LeBron James is dealing with sciatica and has yet to suit up this season. Luka Doncic has already missed four games due to finger and lower-body injuries. And now Austin Reaves is being ruled out for the third consecutive contest because of a right groin strain, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein. Somehow, however, LA (7-2) is surging through the adversity and toward the top of the Western Conference standings.

It is too early for fans to get excited, but there was a time when those aforementioned absences would have crushed the squad. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has done an excellent job in the early goings at laying down a solid foundation that his players can lean on when turbulence arises. Ergo, even though a skilled scorer and impactful playmaker like Reaves will be out of action versus the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) on Saturday, there is reason to believe that LA can still prosper.

The Hawks have their own injury problems to contend with, as All-Star point guard Trae Young recovers from a sprained MCL. Redick should also be able to depend on Doncic to pick up the slack on offense if necessary. Even so, a healthy Austin Reaves is obviously integral to the Lakers' championship hopes.

The 27-year-old guard is averaging 31.1 points on 48.9 percent shooting to go with 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Beyond the mammoth numbers he is posting, Reaves is embracing his bigger workload in James' absence. If he can maintain this fantastic form throughout the campaign, the undrafted native of Newark, Arkansas will sign a huge contract next summer ($14.8 million player option at the end of this season).

While Reaves is surely itching to return to the court, he will trust Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and the rest of the team to grab a win in Atlanta. Tip-off will commence on Saturday at approximately 8 p.m. ET.