The Atlanta Hawks (4–5) will be short-handed on Saturday night when they host the surging Los Angeles Lakers (7–2), who enter the matchup on a five-game winning streak. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported Saturday afternoon that Kristaps Porzingis (illness management), Luke Kennard (illness), and Nikola Đurišić (right elbow sprain) have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson (right quad contusion) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (low back strain) are listed as questionable.

Porzingis last appeared in Friday’s 109–97 loss to the Toronto Raptors in an NBA Cup matchup. The 7-foot-3 forward finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and three assists while shooting 4-for-16 from the field and 1-for-7 from three in 30 minutes. It was his seventh game with Atlanta since being acquired from the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

Through those seven appearances, Porzingis has averaged 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. His absence leaves the Hawks without one of their key interior presences and most reliable floor spacers.

Johnson, who has emerged as one of Atlanta’s breakout players this season, remains uncertain to play. The fifth-year forward is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. He last played Thursday, recording 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists across 33 minutes.

Alexander-Walker, who has started six games this season, is also questionable after being added to the injury report. The 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three across nine appearances.

With multiple starters sidelined, the Hawks are expected to rely heavily on second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher and guard Dyson Daniels to help stabilize the rotation. Daniels has provided steady defense and secondary playmaking, while Risacher continues to earn more responsibility after being selected first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton, enter the matchup riding a five-game winning streak after edging out the San Antonio Spurs 118–116 on Wednesday night. Los Angeles has been one of the league’s most efficient teams during the stretch, with Doncic averaging 36 points and 9.7 assists over that span while Ayton anchors the interior with near double-double production.

Atlanta will look to end its two-game skid and close its homestand on a strong note before heading west. The Hawks will open a four-game road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (3–5) at 10:30 p.m. ET.