The Atlanta Hawks will be without their franchise star, Trae Young, for their NBA Cup opener against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, after the four-time All-Star suffered a right knee sprain in Wednesday’s 117–112 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when teammate Mouhamed Gueye accidentally fell backward into Young’s leg. The 27-year-old guard immediately grabbed his knee and exited after playing just seven minutes. Young was due to have an MRI on Thursday, and although no update has been provided, Atlanta decided to hold him out on Friday for precautionary reasons.

Young has been the Hawks' offensive catalyst this season, averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 rebounds across 27.8 minutes per game, while shooting 37.1% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

Young’s absence didn’t stall Atlanta's offense in the win over Brooklyn, as the team distributed the ball for 33 assists and only eight turnovers. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who tallied 18 points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in that game, is likely to start at point guard in Young’s absence. Luke Kennard will see increased minutes off the bench.

The Hawks enter Friday’s matchup at 2–3, ranking 23rd in points scored (113.8) and 19th in points allowed (120.4). Forward Jalen Johnson (20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG) and center Kristaps Porzingis (20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG) will shoulder more of the offensive load. Onyeka Okongwu continues to contribute efficiently with 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Pacers (0–4) are dealing with even greater roster issues, as eight players, including Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) and Bennedict Mathurin (toe), remain unavailable.