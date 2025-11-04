Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reflected on his influence across a new generation of players, revealing that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young helped him recognize the full extent of his impact on the league.

Curry discussed the realization during the latest episode of Mind The Game, the podcast he co-hosts with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Hall of Famer Steve Nash. The 37-year-old guard said Young was the first player who made him aware of how his style reshaped the way the game is played.

“When Trae Young came in the league and that was like the first person who they said was like the next me,” Curry said. “Even though he’s a different player. And I’ve known him when he was in high school. That was like the first time, I’m getting a little older with these kids that are watching you, who are now emulating their game after the way that you play.”

Curry added that seeing Young rise through the ranks and eventually reach the NBA gave him perspective on his broader legacy.

“That might’ve been the first time I actually thought about it though because he was a kid that came to one of our games, got to talk to him and the next thing you know, he’s getting drafted,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry reflects on NBA impact as Warriors, Trae Young’s Hawks face early-season adversity

The Warriors’ four-time champion also addressed the frequent claim that he “ruined basketball” by popularizing long-range shooting, noting that he’s learned to embrace the conversation.

“I get that ‘You ruined the game’ question all the time after Mark [Jackson] said it, and now it’s kind of tongue-in-cheek,” Curry said. “You understand there is an influence, and now it’s about how can you allow kids to hear the story about the entire journey and not just the finished product.”

Curry continues to demonstrate his lasting excellence in his 16th NBA season. Through seven games, he is averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three. He finished with 24 points, two assists, and a steal in Saturday’s 114–109 loss to the Indiana Pacers, marking Golden State’s second straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Young’s eighth NBA season has begun with mixed results. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, and two rebounds per game on 37.1 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent from three across five contests. His season hit a setback last week when he suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during a 117–112 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Young will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Hawks (3–4) return to State Farm Arena on Tuesday to host the Orlando Magic before facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

The Warriors (4–3), who have alternated wins and losses through their first seven games, will look to rebound at Chase Center on Tuesday when they host the Phoenix Suns (3–4) at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.