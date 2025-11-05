ATLANTA, GA – Dyson Daniels was one of the biggest surprises for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and it led him to the Most Improved Award and being a nominee for Defensive Player of the Year. A few games into this season, Daniels didn't look like the player many saw on offense last year. He was missing shots he usually makes, looked hesitant, and didn't make his presence felt on that end of the ball.

With Trae Young out with an MCL sprain, Daniels knows that his play had to change, and over the past three games, there has been a difference. In their win against the Orlando Magic, he got back to his old ways, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, shooting 8-of-9 from the field.

He was a big reason for the win, and his teammates want to see more of that same play from Daniels.

“Dyson had a good night,” Jalen Johnson said after the game. “It was good to see him get that swag back. It was good to see him just come out aggressive, come out and make plays defensively like he always does. We just need him to keep being aggressive because obviously that takes our team to new heights, and we’re excited to keep building off it.”

Zaccharie Risacher, who led the team with 21 points, was the beneficiary of some of Daniels' assists.

“It’s great to play with Dyson. He’s able to play on defense but also offensively; he makes good plays,” Risacher said. “He’s a good playmaker. We had all last season together, so I know where to go to make sure he finds me, and that’s the chemistry we’re starting to see since we’ve been together since last year and throughout training camp.”

This is the Daniels that everyone wants to see, and he has the ability to continue this level of play as the season continues.

Hawks stay consistent in win against the Magic

The Hawks came into the game already having a one-up on the Magic, and they ended the night with two. This time, they did it without Young, and they relied on their defense to get the job done. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were held in check for most of the game, and it was with the help of multiple bodies that the Hawks had to defend them.

“We have a lot of defenders that we can throw at them,” Johnson said. “Mo [Gueye] and [Onyeka] did a great job on [Paolo]. It was a great team effort. Guys like that, I think it's more of a collective unit than an individual. Obviously, individual defense plays a part, but we did a great job as a team buckling in on their top guys. It’s coming together on that end.”

On offense, the Hawks continued to move the ball on a string, which led to some easy shots, especially for Risacher, who had his best scoring output of the season.

“I feel like I was playing the right way and I was efficient,” Risacher said. “That’s really my goal, trying to make an impact offensively and defensively.”

If the Hawks want to continue to win games without their offensive engine, they'll have to keep playing like they did in this game.