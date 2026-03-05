Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is targeting a return on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks after being upgraded on the team's injury report for the first time all season.

He is officially listed as questionable to play against the Mavs.

Tatum, who has been working extremely hard to make his grand return from a ruptured Achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs last year against the New York Knicks, will now give the Celtics a huge boost one month before the end of the 2025-26 regular season.

Many have been wondering when this moment would come for the 28-year-old superstar, and now that answer has been given.

Friday will mark 298 days since Tatum suffered his Achilles injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks, a moment that seemed to change the trajectory of the Celtics franchise as we knew it. However, Tatum immediately dedicated himself to coming back stronger than ever, and his goal was to always return during the 2025-26 season.

After recently being cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages and full contact in practices, it was only a matter of time before Tatum was given the green light. When he does step foot on the court for the first time in TD Garden this season on Friday, Tatum will face a very strict minutes restriction from head coach Joe Mazzulla and the medical staff.

Tatum took to social media recently after passing the 40-week mark in his recovery process, which had many wondering if his season debut was imminent.

“40 weeks,” Tatum wrote. “I’ve really grown to appreciate this journey I’ve been on and allow time for me to pat myself on the back for showing up everyday!”

Without Tatum this season, many expected the Celtics to take a step back, but All-Star wing Jaylen Brown has kept this franchise in a position to compete for a championship, especially once his partner in crime returns.

Brown has solidified himself in the MVP discussion this year, and he has led the Celtics to a 41-21 record before Friday's showdown with Dallas. Boston is currently in sole possession of the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference and five games behind the Detroit Pistons for the top spot in the standings.

While he is still technically listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavs, all indications point to the Celtics making it official and Tatum making his season debut to what will be a thrilled and sold-out crowd in Boston.

Tatum is back for the Celtics.