Team USA's decision to leave Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown off the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics became a hot-button topic. It was a curious call, to say the least, as Brown was coming off winning a championship with the Celtics and being named Finals MVP.

Even when Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard withdrew to focus on recovering from his knee issues, Team USA picked Celtics guard Derrick White over Brown as a replacement.

Brown did not hide his displeasure at being snubbed. Now, he has a good chance to make the roster and vindicate himself. But is he still willing to play for Team USA?

In discussing Team USA's possible roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on “Run It Back,” former NBA player Chandler Parsons said Brown should be a shoo-in.

“Jaylen Brown is the biggest thing. They have to figure out Jaylen Brown. Let it go. Let it go and put him on the team,” said Parsons.

He, however, noted that the 29-year-old Brown might want to play for a different country simply out of spite.

“He’s the type of dude I feel like is going to go get some citizenship somewhere else though and really stick it to us,” added Parsons.

“Go to France. Do you have any French anywhere?” responded co-host Michelle Beadle.

It is unknown whether Brown, who grew up in Marietta, Georgia, has another lineage aside from being an American, so it might be too difficult for him to get a different citizenship before the next Olympics.

If ever Brown does surprisingly end up suiting up for France, as Beadle suggested, he would make Les Bleus even more stacked, joining San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, and Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr, among others.

France lost to Team USA in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.