The Boston Celtics took a chance on Nikola Vucevic prior to the trade deadline, sending away Anfernee Simons, who's embraced his role in Beantown, to the Chicago Bulls. Vucevic was supposed to reinforce a very thin frontcourt that Neemias Queta was holding down the fort for, and he represented a nice change of pace as an offensive option compared to Queta's defensive and athletic-oriented contributions.

Vucevic was the reliable stretch five that, on paper, was supposed to take the Celtics offense to an even higher level. And the Celtics have been playing well since acquiring Vucevic, having won five of their six games with the Montenegrin big man in town heading into their Wednesday night contest against the Denver Nuggets.

A game against the Nuggets was a prime opportunity for Vucevic to prove his worth to the Celtics. He tends to raise his game when he comes up against Nikola Jokic, after all. However, Vucevic has done the exact opposite, prompting some major clowning to come his way on social media.

Nikola Vucevic bears the brunt of Celtics fans' ire

Vucevic, at the time of writing, has two points on 1-7 shooting from the field in 23 minutes of play, with the Celtics trailing the Nuggets by double digits approaching the fourth quarter. And to make matters worse, Jokic has 28 points and is controlling the game for the Nuggets, prompting fans to point out the Montenegrin big man's shortcomings.

“If we had Simons instead of vucevic we win this game,” X user @AdrianTroplini wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Do we have a Vucevic problem?” @John_Zannis added.

“Bro vucevic is killing me right now man lol,” @_Njay3 expressed.

“WHERE IS LUKA GARZA BRUH NO MORE VUCEVIC,” @DMVCoop301 furthered.

“Vucevic giving me last year KP flashbacks,” @lockedupjb pointed out.

“I’m becoming extremely underwhelmed by Nikola Vucevic’s lack of confidence in his role on offense Almost like he’s trying too hard to the point he’s not being the player the team traded him to be 🤦‍♂️,” @Johng_c mused.

“VUCEVIC IS ACTUALLY SO A** LIKE DOES HE F**KING PLAY DEFENSE!? GET HIM OFF YHE CELTICS HOLY S**T,” @KaydensXSports ranted.