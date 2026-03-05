The New England Patriots are adding a former Arizona Cardinals linebacker to the roster on Thursday. It's a move that adds depth to the linebacker position before the free agency window officially opens.

Reports indicate the Patriots are signing Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The last time Luketa took the field came in the 2024-25 seasons where he recorded 21 combined tackles (12 solo), three sacks, and one forced fumble.

“Sources: The Patriots are signing former Cardinals OLB Jesse Luketa to a 1-year contract. The former Penn State standout recorded three sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games in 2024.”

Article Continues Below

Luketa was initially a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played for the franchise for three seasons as a backup option, making appearances in 31 total games. Jesse Luketa is now slated to compete for a roster spot with the Patriots after most recently serving as a practice squad player for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Patriots can sign Luketa before the March 9 legal tampering window because he was not technically on a team. Players who are not on teams before the start of the new league year (March 11) are free to sign with any team that makes them an offer.

While the front office adds a veteran linebacker to the mix, the Patriots remain involved in the rumor mill. There is speculation that head coach Mike Vrabel wants to reunite with wide receiver AJ Brown, as the two worked together during their time with the Tennessee Titans. But only time will tell what kind of big moves New England makes this offseason.