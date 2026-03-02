The Boston Celtics have been rolling this season, and many people think they can get even better soon. That's because there is a sense that Jayson Tatum could be returning at some point from his Achilles injury, and some assume it could be in the coming weeks.

For Bill Simmons, he thinks it's going to be in the next few games.

“Tatum, it feels like it's going to be Friday against Dallas. All signs are pointing to Friday. I was wondering if it would be this weekend, but by Friday, I think it was not going to be this weekend,” Simmons said on his podcast.

Just a few days ago, the latest update on Tatum was that he was participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Jayson Tatum has been a full go in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Celtics,” Charania said. “Right now, it's about him continuing to put in the time, continuing to get his conditioning up and that comes through a number of practices and scrimmages. And there are two elements at play. One is increasing the strength in both of his calves off of that Achilles tendon injury, and the big hurdle of all of this is getting 100 percent there on the mental side, getting the confidence in his leg fully when he's back.”

Tatum has noted that he doesn't want to get back on the court until he truly feels like himself. No one but Tatum will know that, and as of now, he could be close to that feeling, especially since he's doing scrimmages.

The Celtics adding Tatum to what they're already doing this season will be huge, and the hope is that he fits in seamlessly. Simmons definitely will have people keeping an eye out if Tatum returns near the end of the week.