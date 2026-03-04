Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has led his team toone of the best records in the NBA this season without Jayson Tatum, which, for JR Smith, means it's no longer Tatum's team. With Tatum's potential return to the Celtics looming, many wonder how Boston will adjust amid Jayson's season debut.

While Brown has been the leader for the Celtics this season, that's been his title for Jaylen for years, Smith said, per To The Baha.

“It's always been his team. Jaylen Brown. He's the leader. He's not? First of all, he guards everybody. It's always been his team. It's his team,” Smith said. “For the players, I’m pretty sure it’s his team; for everybody else in the media from the outside, it’s Jayson Tatum's team. That's what they want it to look like. Internally, it's Jaylen Brown's team.

“Jaylen Brown is the leader of that team. 100 percent on and off the court. Facts. I guarantee you he commands the film sessions, practices, way more than JT do. He's the leader of that team.”

In Brown and Tatum's second NBA Finals appearance in two years, Brown won the 2024 Finals MVP award after the tandem secured their first title.

NBA insider says Jayson Tatum will need to adjust to new Celtics

NBA insider Chris Mannix believes the Celtics are Jaylen Brown's team, which Jayson Tatum will have to adjust to if he makes his return from his near-season-long ruptured Achilles injury. Tatum will have to slowly work his way back into the fold with Brown and the Celtics, Mannix said, per FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“I think [Jayson] Tatum knows coming back he's stepping onto Jaylen Brown's team. Brown is a top five, top six MVP candidate this year,” Mannix said. “He has put this team on his back offensively. And Tatum's gonna have to find a way to fit into that.”

In 54 games played, Brown is averaging 29 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game with one steal. He's shooting 48% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. He's been the catalyst of the Celtics’ success as they continued to keep themselves in the conversations as the NBA's title contenders.