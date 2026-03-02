When the Boston Celtics face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Bucks will have an added boost with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo from injury. While the Bucks get a boost, the Celtics will be short-handed as star wing Jaylen Brown is set to miss the game due to an illness as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jaylen Brown has been the driving force behind the Celtics’ success this season, playing at an MVP level in the absence of Jayson Tatum. The Celtics have surprised many and surpassed expectations this season. In a tight race for positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the absence of Brown due to illness is a blow for the Celtics.

As it stands, the Celtics are 40-20 and in second place in the East standings. They are only a game and half up on the 39-22 New York Knicks who are in third.

As the MVP race also tightens up amid the final stretch of the regular season, Brown's name is certainly worthy of being in the conversation.

Brown has appeared in 54 of the Celtics’ 60 games so far this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to his points, his rebounds and assists are also career-highs, and he’s leading the league in field goal attempts at 22.9, and in 2-point attempts at 16.3.