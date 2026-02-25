What has made the Boston Celtics such a fierce team to face this season despite the absence of Jayson Tatum and the major roster overhaul they underwent this past offseason with the departures of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford has been the team's unceasing next man up mentality.

Earlier in the season, it was Josh Minott who stood out as a multi-positional defensive pest for the Celtics. There was a time where Jordan Walsh was turning everyone's heads. Hugo Gonzalez is a spark-plug who even had one of the most memorable clutch moments of the season for Boston.

But now, a different unheralded player is stepping up for the Celtics in Baylor Scheierman. Scheierman is emerging as a key piece for Boston especially with the way he helps the team command the glass. On Tuesday night, in a convincing 97-81 win over the Phoenix Suns on the road, Scheierman recorded another double-double, an 11-point, 11-rebound effort.

The Celtics have been dominant on the glass over the past month, and Scheierman has been a huge reason for that. In fact, he now has three career points-rebounds double-doubles, and all three of them have come within the past three weeks, as pointed out by Celtics Stats on X (formerly Twitter).

It certainly feels as though the Celtics are producing quality contributors on a factory line with the way they've gotten so many contributions from unlikely sources.

Celtics are rolling

The Celtics have won nine of their past 10 games, and they now somehow have the third-best record in the NBA despite Tatum's absence. Jaylen Brown's stellar play as well as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard's consistency have played a huge part in that, but head coach Joe Mazzulla has managed to squeeze so much out of a core that wasn't very inspiring heading into the season.

Just to make matters better for the Celtics, Tatum appears to be nearing a return, which should only elevate the team even further.