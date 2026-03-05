The finally fully healthy New Orleans Pelicans are keeping things interesting to close out an otherwise underwhelming season. Fights with Stephen A. Smith and the officials aside, Zion Williamson's workmanlike efforts have been worth defending lately. With Dejounte Murray back in the rotation, James Borrego's last big push for the full-time job should keep the Crescent City's fans curious for a few more weeks. Reshaping the roster without moving on from Herb Jones will keep the Big Easy on pins and needles through the NBA Draft.

While the Pelicans remain settled at point guard with Jeremiah Fears and Dejounte Murray, and expect to find veteran center depth to mentor Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic, the wing remains a looming question mark. Trey Murphy III and Williamson remain the franchise centerpieces, but the Alabama alum is no longer a young prospect, and the 27-year-old's contract is beginning to wind down as well.

Having a selection in the 30s courtesy of the misfiring Milwaukee Bucks (26-35) is one silver lining to an also-ran season that started with such promise. This is a very deep draft that will produce another gem or three. Finding another second-round wing to follow in Not on Herb's footsteps should be the priority.

All-in on Amari Allen

Amari Allen may be the most obvious name to track for anyone familiar with the Gulf South hoopin’ history. The parallels to Herb Jones are almost too perfect to ignore. Beyond the shared Alabama roots and jersey #5 number, Allen's game is built on a similar foundation of toughness and defense. Nate Oaks is constantly praising the freshman in ways the Pelicans will definitely notice.

“He's playing well enough where people are recognizing that he's a 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 guard that defends, rebounds, makes good decisions, doesn't turn it over, plays both sides of the ball,” Oats explained. “There's a lot to be said for that, and the NBA's looking for those big guards that are multi-dimensional, that are tough.”

Allen’s developmental timeline, however, is slightly different. Jones entered the league as an older prospect with extensive college experience after four seasons at Alabama. Allen is a freshman still learning the game but flashing considerable upside. His length, athleticism, and defensive instincts give him the kind of switchable tools NBA teams covet on the wing.

Still developing offensively, sure, but the stout 20-year-old is leading the Crimson Tide in rebounding (7.8 per game) and sits third in scoring (11.7). An ability to guard multiple positions and impact plays in transition makes Allen an intriguing long-term project if he eventually declares.

Pelicans appreciate Neoklis Avdalas

Neoklis Avdalas is a rare 6-foot-9 ballhandler who offers unusual defensive versatility. The 20-year-old international can initiate offense on the fly, facilitate from the perimeter, and defend across the frontcourt. Avdalas can hit the open catch-and-shoot shots and is quick to run the floor in transition. His frame and instincts allow him to function almost like a weakside small-ball center in certain lineups. It doesn't get much more Herb Jones-esque than that.

That combination of length, defensive mobility, and connective playmaking makes him one of the more intriguing “toolbox” wings in the class. He may move more like Luka than Lauri, but there is an All-Star ceiling for scouts looking hard enough. Think a taller Tyler Herro type, but harder to actually score on. For a Pelicans team that has relied heavily on Jones to erase matchups across positions, Avdalas could translate well into a similar role.

Juke Harris hears NBA Draft music

Harris has been one of the most surprising names in the 2026 class. Coming off a modest freshman season in which he averaged 6.1 points in 19 minutes per game, Harris has broken out as the true leader of Wake Forest's offense, averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field. He hit a career-high 38 points against Boston College in late February.

The Pelicans have noticed. At 6-foot-7 with good length, Harris uses angles and body control to finish through contact, relocates well off the ball, and has expanded his ball-handling to create in isolation and transition. High basketball IQ shows in his spacing and defensive anticipation, where he disrupts passing lanes and guards multiple positions. James Borrego could have used all of that in the rotations over the last few months.