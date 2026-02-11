After Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum addressed his G-League practice and its significance regarding his potential return, The Ringer's Bill Simmons blamed a coach for Achilles injuries to the All-Star forward and Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. While Tatum, who took one step closer to making a return, won't guarantee a comeback this season, Simmons is calling out a particular shooting coach without using names.

Simmons believes it isn't a coincidence that the same coach who's helped Tatum and Haliburton throughout their respective careers has seen two of his clients sustain ruptured Achilles injuries, he said on The Ringer's Bill Simmons podcast.

“How about like the footwork shooting coaches, and I don't have to name them, but how come certain clients of certain shooting coaches seem to have lower leg injuries all the time? “It's because they're putting too much stress on their lower legs,” Simmons said. “Tyrese Hailiburton and Jayson Tatum shouldn't be blowing out their Achilles at age 26, 27, it's ridiculous.”

Without Bill Simmons wanting to name names, he clearly is pointing to Drew Hanlen as the culprit. Hanlen has worked with NBA players such as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers' Bradley Beal, Sacramento Kings' Zach LaVine, and Miami Heat's Tyler Herro.

While Tyrese Haliburton is expected to sit for the entire 2025-26 season, Tatum could return before the end of the regular season.

Jayson Tatum hasn't yet decided on his return to Celtics

Article Continues Below

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum hasn't decided if he's coming back this season. Despite the encouraging update of Tatum joining the Maine Celtics, Boston's G League affiliate, he revealed that it doesn't mean his return this season is final.

“It doesn’t mean I’m coming back or not,” Tatum said.

In his first time speaking to the media since October, Tatum says nothing's promised as he's still trying to figure out what's next in his road to recovery.

“Still trying to figure it out. Still just going through the progressions of rehab,” Tatum added. “Not saying that I’m coming back or not. It’s all about being healthy and going through the plan.”

“I feel a little bit better today than I did yesterday – the physical, conditioning, trusting it, every day I feel a little bit better,” Tatum continued. “More conditioning, more live things. Getting acclimated to playing 5-on-5 and contact.”

The Celtics will host the Bulls on Wednesday.