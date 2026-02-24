The Boston Celtics continue to defy expectations and come into their matchup against the Phoenix Suns off the back of a commanding win over rivals the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown started and returned with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but picked up a minor knee injury that sees him become a part of the official injury report.

Brown is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion per the official injury report, as the Celtics continue to navigate multiple absences, including that of Jayson Tatum. The Suns meanwhile, remain heavily shorthanded with multiple players sidelined, including Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Suns

Jaylen Brown being listed as questionable introduces some uncertainty for a Celtics team that has leaned heavily on his elite two-way production throughout the season. The All-Star wing has been averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, all career highs.

Two-way guard Max Shulga is unavailable due to G League assignment while Rookie big Amari Williams is considered doubtful while on assignment. Regardless, the Celtics have won eight of their last nine games and sit at 37–19.

Phoenix produced just 77 points in their most recent loss to Portland, their lowest total since 2017. Grayson Allen is questionable with knee and ankle injury management, while key scorers Devin Booker (hip strain) and Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) remain out, removing over 40 combined points per game from the lineup.

Jordan Goodwin is sidelined with a calf strain, Haywood Highsmith is out due to knee injury management, and Cole Anthony is unavailable while away from the team. Boston will be the clear favorites against a ravaged Suns lineup regardless of whether Brown suits up, which is set to be a game-time decision.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: questionable (right knee contusion)

Jayson Tatum: out (right Achilles repair)

Max Shulga: out (G League two-way)

Amari Williams: doubtful (G League assignment)

Suns injury report

Grayson Allen: questionable (right knee and ankle injury management)

Devin Booker: out (right hip strain)

Dillon Brooks: out (left hand fracture)

Jordan Goodwin: out (left calf strain)

Haywood Highsmith: out (right knee injury management)

Cole Anthony: out (not with team)