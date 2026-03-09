With Frank Ragnow now officially retired, the Detroit Lions were in desperate need for a new center entering the offseason. The Lions didn't wait long into free agency before finding Ragnow's replacement.

Detroit has signed center Cade Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract, via Joe Person of The Athletic. He now comes to the Lions after spending the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

In that time, Mays appeared in 52 games, starting 27 of them. During the 2025 season, the center appeared in 14 total games with 12 starts. Mays earned a 62.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 24/40 centers. Furthermore, his 69.4 pass blocking grade ranked fourth.

Article Continues Below

At 6-foot-6, 325 lbs, the Lions will also be expecting Mays to open up holes in the middle of the offensive line. David Montgomery may no longer be with the Lions after his trade to the Houston Texas. However, Jahmyr Gibbs remains one of the best runners in the NFL. Finding him a center who could bloc defenders in front of him was crucial for Detroit during the offseason.

At the same time, the Lions want to keep quarterback Jared Goff upright in the pocket. Alongside Ragnow's department, Detroit recently released longtime tackle Taylor Decker. The franchise is shuffling things around on the offensive line. But their biggest goal is creating a blocking unit that helps their offense shine.

For at least the next three years, Detroit hopes their new center in Mays is in the middle of any success they find. The Lions decided free agency was their best option in fixing the problem long-term.