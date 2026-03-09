Things will look different for the Arizona Cardinals this season. And their draft success or failure could make or break Mike LaFleur’s first year. With that in mind, here’s a look at their 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

The Cardinals are standing strong with the No. 3 overall pick. But the position means there are plenty of directions they could go. Therefore, this roundup touches many of them.

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus; Dane Brugler, The Athletic; Mark Morales-Smith, Sports Illustrated

Building the offensive line for whoever takes over at quarterback is the key. An Mauigoa is a roster-changing impact player who could reshape the team’s future, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Cardinals need offensive line help more than anything else,” Sikkema wrote. “If you think Mauigoa is a starting-caliber player and a two-contract guy (which I do), he's worthy of this spot. He's very solid in run blocking and pass protection, having earned 75.0-plus PFF grades in both this past season.”

Brugler said the idea isn’t going after a home-run pick.

“In terms of NFL ceiling, Mauigoa might not be on the level of past No. 3 picks,” Brugler wrote. “But this is a different draft, and he brings a high floor — one which would immediately upgrade the Cardinals' right tackle spot.”

There’s a different outlook from Morales-Smith. He basically said it would be fine to grab Mauigoa at No. 1 overall.

“Mauigoa can't be picked too high in this draft,” Morales-Smith said. “For a team that has plenty of holes to fill, starting with an elite tackle is a great place to start.”

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Eric Williams, Fox Sports; Jordan Reid, ESPN

Getting help for the pass rush is always a good draft idea. And Bailey presents plenty of ability to do just that.

And maybe Bailey could change the team’s fortunes, according to Fox Sports.

“The Cardinals have struggled to keep young, talented defensive linemen healthy over the last three seasons, with early draft picks in BJ Ojulari, Walter Nolen and Darius Robinson all missing a significant number of games,” Williams wrote. “However, Bailey is explosive, was productive in college (29 career sacks) and would pair nicely with Josh Sweat to give the Cardinals a potent edge rushing tandem in the ultra-competitive NFC West.”

Reid said combining Bailey with Josh Sweat is the key.

“Sweat performed well in his first season in Arizona (12 sacks), but he needs a running mate,” Reid wrote. “The Cardinals could pair him with Bailey, who is the most productive pass rusher in this year's class. Bailey had 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last season, which tied him for the FBS lead, along with 19.5 tackles for loss.

“He is a quick accelerator out of the starting blocks, and his first step allows him to race past blockers with ease. Bailey is relentless, creates negative plays and is able to rack up sacks in bunches.”

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Style became the darling of the NFL Combine. It’s going to be difficult for teams to pass him by. And the Cardinals won’t, according to Yahoo.

Article Continues Below

“Styles' range and smarts as an off-ball linebacker allow him to impact the run and pass, but he also has the length and strength to hold up as an edge rusher for snaps as well,” Nate Tice and Charles Macdonald wrote. “The (Cardinals) could look at offensive line here, too, but Styles' ability to be a steadying force and impact player, with versatility thrown in, makes sense for any type of defense and franchise.”

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com; Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Highly rated among draft experts pretty much from Day 1, nobody would blink an eye at the Cardinals taking this route. Crean called him the best player available at pick No. 3.

“The Cardinals need talent up and down the depth chart, so they can go best player available here,” Crean wrote. “Yes, the team has struggled developing undersized linebacker/edge rusher hybrids in recent years, but Reese is too much of a talent to pass up at No. 3. Plus, retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is one of the great young defensive minds in the league right now, so adding a versatile piece like Reese could be transformative.”

Zierlein said the Cardinals have two big-time needs, but give defense the priority.

“Sure, offensive tackle is a need for Arizona, but so is edge,” Zierlein wrote. “And the latter clearly offers better talent than the former at No. 3 overall.”

The new coaching staff makes this pick a wild card, but Sobieski said the Cardinals need to grab the highest-ceiling player.

“The Cardinals are among the NFL's least talented teams,” Sobleski wrote. “Arizona should simply take the best player with the most growth potential. With that in mind, Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the obvious choice.”

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Yes, the Cardinals could play fast and loose and sneak back into the first round to grab a replacement for Murray. That's what Reid sees,

“With the news that Kyler Murray will officially be either cut or traded before the start of the league year, the Cardinals have a lot of quarterback questions,” Reid wrote. “So I have them trading back into the bottom of the first round to acquire their QB of the future. Simpson is a perfect fit in new coach Mike LaFleur's offense.

“Simpson operates well off play-action but makes his best throws in the short and intermediate areas. His lack of starting experience (15 starts) makes him a bit of a risk here. But Arizona still has veteran Jacoby Brissett for another year to serve as a bridge until Simpson is ready to be the QB1.”