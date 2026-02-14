Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown gave an encouraging injury update on Jayson Tatum at All-Star Media Day. For many, the Celtics' trade for Nikola Vucevic signaled a Tatum return, or at least, the organization's desire for one, while the All-Star forward hasn't made a final decision on whether he should return this season.

For Brown, Tatum is looking better as he approaches the final stages of recovering from last year's ruptured Achilles tendon in the Celtics' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. Brown addressed Tatum's rehab during his media availability on Saturday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“In terms of what I’ve seen, he looks pretty damn good,” Brown said, as Tatum's potential return for this season nears.

While Tatum's recent practice with Celtics' G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, was an encouraging update, Jayson says it's not a guarantee that he's coming back this season, which is a decision that will probably be made in the upcoming weeks.

Nikola Vucevic trade signals return for Celtics' Jayson Tatum

The Celtics added to their frontcourt at the deadline in trading for Nikola Vucevic with the Bulls for Anfernee Simons. Despite the guard leading the NBA in points off the bench, the Celtics added a stretch big to complement their All-Star tandem in Jaylen Brown, and hopefully, Jayson Tatum, amid his looming return.

Celtics trading for Vucevic adds to the front office's belief that Tatum will return before the end of the regular season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Celtics' decision to acquire Nikola Vučević from Chicago before the trade deadline, in exchange for Anfernee Simons’ expiring contract, was a clear indicator that Boston believes Tatum will indeed return for a postseason run,” Stein reported.

The Celtics enter the All-Star break with the second-best record — 35-19 — in the Eastern Conference.