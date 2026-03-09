The Atlanta Falcons are aggressively reshaping their roster under a new head coach as they look to snap an eight-year playoff drought. Following reports that the organization has emerged as a frontrunner for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the front office is focusing on veteran depth to stabilize the offense. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the team is reuniting with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who returns to the franchise where he originally started as an undrafted free agent.

However, the most critical stabilization effort centers on a special teams unit that struggled throughout a disastrous 2025 kicking season.

According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Falcons are signing veteran kicker Nick Folk to a two-year deal.

At 41 years old, Folk is preparing for his 20th NFL season on a contract negotiated by Gary Uberstine and Michael Hoffman.

By securing one of the league’s most enduring specialists, Atlanta is prioritizing accuracy and experience over younger, unproven options.

Folk’s ability to perform under pressure is viewed as a necessary remedy for a team that lost multiple close contests due to kicking inconsistencies last year.

Before landing in Atlanta, Folk was widely expected to be a top target for several other contenders.

Analysts had previously linked the 41-year-old to the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and his former team, the New England Patriots.

Despite the league-wide interest from these high-profile suitors, the Falcons moved decisively to ensure the veteran remained off the market.

This signing underscores a clear “win-now” mandate in Georgia, where the coaching staff is leaving nothing to chance as they build a veteran-heavy core for the 2026 campaign.