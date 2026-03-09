The Tennessee Titans are looking to build a respectable stable of offensive weapons around former number one overall draft pick Cam Ward this offseason. That effort continued on Monday afternoon when the team signed former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Now, the Titans are going back for seconds in the ex-Giants department with another skill positional signing.

“BREAKING: Former #Giants star WR Wan’Dale Robinson is signing with the #Titans, per sources. The deal reunites him with Brian Daboll, who is now the OC in Tennessee,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic later clarified that “It's a four-year deal for $70 million for Robinson in Tennessee.”

Robinson had a productive career with the Giants, having been drafted there in the second round back in 2022. He became the number one receiver in New York this past season after Malik Nabers went down with an ACL injury, and put up some solid statistics as a result, recording a 1,000-yard season for the Giants.

Now, he will be reunited with his former Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, who has since signed on to join Robert Saleh's staff in Tennessee after being fired by New York midway through last season.

Clearly, the Titans are showing commitment to building a true offensive attack around Ward, who showed some flashes of greatness during his rookie season after being selected number one overall out of Miami.

The Robinson signing will become official once free agency gets underway later this week.