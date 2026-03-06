The Boston Celtics will be facing the Dallas Mavericks, and surprisingly, this could be one of the biggest games of their season so far. The reason for that is the potential return of Jayson Tatum, who has been working hard to come back from an Achilles injury that he suffered in the second round of the playoffs last season. ‘

Tatum has progressed nicely, and it seems like this may have been the timeline for him to possibly return. There was always a chance that if he did return, his first game would be in front of the Celtics' fans, and this would be the time to do it.

Here is Tatum's status going into the game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Jayson Tatum's injury status vs. Mavericks

Tatum is listed as questionable against the Mavericks, but all signs are pointing to him being available and making his long-awaited return.

Article Continues Below

A few weeks ago, the possibility of Tatum returning to the floor grew as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he had participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages.

“Jayson Tatum has been a full go in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Celtics,” Charania said on NBA Today. “Right now, it's about him continuing to put in the time, continuing to get his conditioning up and that comes through a number of practices and scrimmages. And there are two elements at play. One is increasing the strength in both of his calves off of that Achilles tendon injury, and the big hurdle of all of this is getting 100 percent there on the mental side, getting the confidence in his leg fully when he's back.”

In the end, it seemed as if it was going to be on Tatum on whether he was ready to play. This is a sign that he feels like himself and can help the Celtics in their goal of winning a championship this season.

The one thing to watch out for is how much Tatum will actually play in his return.