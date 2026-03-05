Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum could be nearing his return to the lineup, and former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins believes the rest of the league should take notice.

Tatum was upgraded to questionable ahead of Boston’s Friday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, marking the first time this season he has carried that designation since suffering an Achilles tear last year. The development has sparked renewed discussion around Boston’s championship outlook as the forward progresses through the final stages of his recovery.

Perkins addressed Tatum’s potential return during the latest episode of The Road Trippin’ Show, explaining why he believes Boston becomes significantly more dangerous once the All-Star forward reenters the rotation.

“You gotta be scared if you hear Tatum coming back. They’re playing with house money. They have the most championship experience in the Eastern Conference. If I’m Tatum, and these five-on-fives been going well, damn it, I’m coming back. Because see every player is different. I’m not accusing players of this, but as we all know as athletes that when you get injured, who you are as a player, accountability and what you do and put into your body, speeds up the healing process.”

Perkins also shared details he said came from Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell regarding Tatum’s approach to rehab.

“Two things I know about Jayson Tatum: he don’t smoke and he don’t drink. Sam Cassell told me throughout this process they literally had to tell him no, you cannot come in today. Give us a break on Sunday. We’ve been with you six days a week, two times a day. You cannot come in today.”

Celtics labeled ‘most dangerous team’ as Jayson Tatum nears return

Perkins concluded by emphasizing how motivated Tatum may be watching Boston continue to compete near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Article Continues Below

“This team feels like that they could go and they got a shot. When you have that window it’s unexpected. Jayson Tatum looking from the outside in, he’s fiending to get back on the floor. They’re the most dangerous team in the damn league.”

Tatum completed the 2024–25 season averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range across 72 appearances. He logged 36.4 minutes per contest before suffering the Achilles injury during Boston’s second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks last May.

Despite Tatum’s absence this season, Boston has remained among the top teams in the conference. Jaylen Brown has spearheaded the effort, delivering a career-best campaign while guiding the Celtics to a 41–21 record and the No. 2 seed in the East.

Brown is averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, five assists and one steal per game while shooting 48% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range across 55 games.

The Celtics will look to rebound from Wednesday’s 118–89 loss to the Charlotte Hornets when they host Dallas on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Boston will then begin a three-game road trip Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

With Tatum potentially nearing a return, Boston’s postseason outlook could soon take another significant step forward.