Lately, there has been much discussion about a changing dynamic within the Boston Celtics. Much of it revolves around Jayson Tatum's return to what is being characterized as Jaylen Brown's team.

ESPN has joined the debate over whether it is Brown's or Tatum's team. That debate has deeply concerned media personality and longtime Celtics fan Bill Simmons.

He posted an image of ESPN's first take with Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams, and Chiney Ogwuimeke under the caption “Are Celtics Brown's or Tatum's Team?”. Simmons proceeded to post four crying emojis.

Tatum has been out this season due to an Achilles' injury sustained during last year's postseason. It's been reported that Tatum will return this Friday when the Celtics play the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Boston has been doing really well. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are second in the Eastern Conference at 41-20. Defying the adage that Boston would be in the tank without Tatum on the floor.

At the same time, Jaylen Brown has carried the team on his shoulders. He is the leading scorer, averaging 28.9 points per game. Also, he is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Tatum and Brown were instrumental in the Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship. Brown went onto to win MVP honors averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over six games.

Meanwhile, Tatum averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

Both worked in tandem to win the decisive Game 5, 106-88. Tatum led the way with 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Brown scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists.