The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they placed an exclusive rights tender on running back Kimani Vidal as part of a series of roster moves ahead of the start of NFL free agency.

The team confirmed the decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, while also announcing additional contract extensions.

“we've placed an exclusive rights tender on RB Kimani Vidal + signed RB Jaret Patterson and S Kendall Williamson to extensions,” the Chargers wrote.

The exclusive rights tender allows the Chargers to retain Vidal for the 2026 season, provided he signs the one-year offer. Because Vidal qualifies as an exclusive rights free agent, he cannot negotiate with other teams as long as the Chargers extend the tender.

Vidal, 24, emerged as a steady contributor in the Chargers’ backfield during his second NFL season, particularly when injuries affected the team’s running back rotation. He stepped into a larger role when rookie running back Omarion Hampton missed time, helping stabilize the offense during key stretches of the season.

Over 13 games in 2025, Vidal rushed for 643 yards on 155 carries while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He scored three rushing touchdowns and recorded one fumble during the campaign.

Kimani Vidal’s versatility strengthens Chargers backfield depth

Vidal also contributed in the passing game, catching 16 passes on 22 targets for 136 yards and a receiving touchdown. His versatility allowed the Chargers to maintain offensive balance while dealing with injuries at the position.

Several of Vidal’s most productive performances came during the second half of the season. He recorded three games with more than 100 rushing yards, including his standout performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 30. In that 31-14 victory, Vidal rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, delivering one of the strongest games of his young career.

The Chargers finished the 2025 season with an 11-6 record, earning a postseason berth before their run ended in the Wild Card round. Los Angeles fell 16-3 to the New England Patriots, who eventually went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

By placing the exclusive rights tender on Vidal, the Chargers secure depth and continuity in their running back room as they prepare for the upcoming season. The move also reflects the team’s confidence in Vidal’s development and reliability within the offensive system.

With NFL free agency scheduled to open next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Chargers’ early roster decisions indicate an effort to retain key contributors while maintaining flexibility as the offseason unfolds.