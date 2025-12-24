Despite major roster upheaval in the offseason, and the absence of Jayson Tatum as he recovers from an Achilles injury, the Boston Celtics have been a surprise team this season. The Celtics are 18-11 and currently in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with Jaylen Brown making his case as one of the best players in the NBA.

But what about being the league’s best overall player? If you ask Jaylen Brown, the Celtics star seems to think that there isn’t a better player in the NBA at this moment. During a recent Twitch livestream, Brown affirmed his belief that there isn’t a player in the league better than him.

“I don’t care who you say right now, ain’t nobody doing it better than me right now,” Brown said.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown is in the midst of a career season. He’s appeared in 27 games so far this year, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 49.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brown is taking a career-high 21.5 shot attempts and a career-high 7.6 free-throw attempts. Last season, Brown was selected to his fourth All-Star appearance, and third consecutive. He’s well on his way to another All-Star appearance, and perhaps even his first starting selection.

During the Celtics’ 2024 championship run, Brown was named the Finals MVP. With Tatum’s status this season still up in there, Brown will continue to get opportunities to lead this team.