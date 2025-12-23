The Boston Celtics have been on a heater recently, currently sitting at 18-11 after Monday night's comeback home win over the Indiana Pacers. Jaylen Brown put up another big stat line in this one, scoring 31 points to go along with nine rebounds in the win.

Brown has been having the best individual season of his career so far in 2025-26, as many anticipated he would, given that Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup due to injury.

Recently, Brown was on a live stream and took the opportunity to fire back at some of the players around the league he claims have tried to get under his skin so far this year.

“It’s been getting real disrespectful…the last 3 out of 4 games…Some dude on the other team trying to get a reaction,” said Brown, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“That s**t ain’t gonna work, keep it up,” he added.

Brown has always been known as a top 20-ish player in the NBA, but he has taken his game to another level this year, scoring the ball at a higher clip than ever before and also flashing playmaking abilities that many fans may not have been familiar with.

As a result, the Celtics have steadily climbed the Eastern Conference leaderboard after a shaky start to the season, with some fans now giving them a legitimate chance to compete with teams like the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, even with Tatum sidelined.

Now, the big question is whether the Celtics' front office will look to make any win-now moves in a season that most anticipated would be a bit of a gap year due to Tatum's injury.

In any case, the Celtics will next take the floor on Friday evening for a rematch against the Pacers on the road.