Malik Willis is moving on from the Green Bay Packers, but he's certainly not going to forget the memories he's had during his time in Titletown.

Willis, who landed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, took to Instagram to send a heartfelt farewell message to Green Bay fans.

Here's what Willis wrote:

“Much love and respect to packer nation supporting us and me the past 2 years! It has been awesome upholding the standard for the green and gold 🧀. It has been more than a blessing and i will never forget my time here and the relationships I made! Fins Up 🐬 Matthew 6:33-34 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Article Continues Below

After spending his first two seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Willis got a fresh start with the Packers. Green Bay traded for him from the Titans in the summer of 2024 in exchange for a 2025 seventh-rounder, which, in retrospect, was a huge steal for the NFC North franchise.

Willis turned out to be a solid backup quarterback behind Jordan Love. In 11 appearances, including two starts, with the Packers, the former Liberty Flames signal-caller put together a 2-1-0 record and passed for 972 yards and six touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries (6.2 yards per carry) in Green Bay threads.

Willis entered the league in 2022, when the Titans selected him in the third round (86th overall) of that year's NFL draft.

With the Dolphins, Willis will look to continue his career revival, as he joins a team that has just parted ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.