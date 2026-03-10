Even though the Washington Commanders might not have been a frontrunner for Odafe Oweh, in the final analysis, they got their man. And here are the grades for Oweh and the Commanders for the $100 million contract in 2026 NFL free agency.

In desperate need of consistent pass rushing, the Commanders could have waited on the draft to make a bit to solve a weak position. But the move to get Oweh gives them a little more freedom with their first draft pick.

Commanders add a needed piece in edge Odafe Oweh

Opposing quarterbacks often operated without a great deal of pressure during the 2025 season.

And while he wasn’t the premier free-agent pass rusher, his age made him one of the most valuable, according to The Athletic.

“Oweh is an ascending player who started to show more variety in his pass-rush arsenal after joining the Chargers, including an inside spin move that is a changeup off his cross-chop to the edge,” Daniel Popper wrote. “The change-of-scenery created a robust market for Oweh, as his traits coalesced into consistent production.”

Ascending player. That’s the key. Oweh gives the Commanders a player they can build on over the next two or three years. And if quarterback Jayden Daniels stays healthy in 2026, any defensive improvements could make the Commanders a legitimate playoff team again.

But perhaps the biggest plus for this trade is what it does for the Commanders in the upcoming draft. They no longer have to be locked into a rookie edge rusher.

It’s not that they couldn’t go ahead and get a guy like Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey. But now they have an open door for a guy like Sonny Styles. Or perhaps they could decide on Caleb Downs, a potential franchise-changing safety.

Furthermore, it would open the door to taking an offensive threat. Running back Jeremiyah Love and receivers Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are among the players who have been considered high-first-round worthy.

Also, the Commanders didn’t spend so much that it would keep them from adding another significant free agent down the road.

Commanders' grade: A

Odafe Oweh earns his big payday

A trade from the Ravens made a huge financial impact for Oweh. He didn’t have any sacks with the Ravens during five games. But he racked up 7.5 in 12 games with the Chargers. Then he added three more in the team’s Wild Card playoff loss to the Patriots.

That playoff performance added money to his bank account, thanks to the upcoming free agency. Getting a four-year deal and reaching the $100 million level is a true win for Oweh.

Plus, he secured $68 million in guaranteed money. From every way you view, Oweh made a great deal.

Oweh grade: A+