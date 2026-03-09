The 45-18 Detroit Pistons find themselves in their most difficult run of the season after being handed a 121-110 defeat by the Miami Heat, extending their losing streak to four games. Just a week earlier, Detroit appeared firmly in control of the Eastern Conference race after winning eight of nine games and building a 5.5-game cushion over the Boston Celtics.

That advantage has now shrunk to 2.5 games, with Boston following close behind at 43-21. However, head coach JB Bickerstaff is less concerned about the Celtics and more about his own team, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Boston is obviously a good team, but we're not concerned about Boston. Our biggest concern is making sure that we're doing what we need to do to go and be as good as we possibly can,” he said.

With 19 games remaining, Detroit still sits atop the East but suddenly faces pressure from a surging Boston squad recently boosted by the return of Jayson Tatum. The loss exposed several issues that have surfaced during the slump.

Detroit struggled to generate its usual defensive pressure without injured wing Ausar Thompson, forcing only 11 turnovers and producing just six fast-break points. That resulted in them going 45% from the field and roughly 30% from three-point range. In comparison, the Heat shot 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami capitalized early, racing ahead with a 34-16 first quarter that Detroit never recovered from, despite a 30-18 final quarter. Cade Cunningham delivered 26 points and 10 assists, knocking down six three-pointers at a 67% clip, while Jalen Duren added 24 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting night.

However, outside of Cunningham, no Pistons player hit more than one three-pointer. For the Heat, Bam Adebayo produced 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, including four three-pointers. Tyler Herro returned with a team-high 25 points and six rebounds while Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 19 off the bench.

The Pistons will now take on the Brooklen Nets for the second time in three games.