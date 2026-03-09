On the 31st of January in 2025, Dejounte Murray's first season with the New Orleans Pelicans came to a premature end after he ruptured his Achilles in an eventual loss to the Boston Celtics. A torn Achilles typically entails an absence of nearly or over a year, and for the Pelicans guard, he definitely took his time to recover. And the patience he approached his recovery with seems to have helped nurse him back to form.

On Sunday, the Pelicans took a 138-118 victory over the tanking Washington Wizards, and Murray has sustained his solid play thus far in his return. His minutes haven't even been that limited; he played 30 minutes last Friday against the Phoenix Suns, and he went out for 24 minutes in the blowout win over the Wizards, recording 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals for that contest.

While Murray is not all the way back yet to his All-Star form, the fact that he's been this productive for the Pelicans this early in his return has been a source of joy not just for the team, but even for fans of the former All-Star. On Sunday, former NFL safety Ryan Clark was in attendance and gave Murray the loftiest of praise.

“When you meet a real one you know it.. He is the type person that is going to inspire other people… It's authenticity. You feel that in his leadership.. That's why I'm here,” Clark said, via Pelicans Film Room on X (formerly Twitter).

Pelicans look to bounce back next season

The 2025-26 season has long been gone for the Pelicans. All that's left for them to do this season is play with pride and perhaps throw a wrench into the Atlanta Hawks' plans by making the pick they surrendered in the Derik Queen swap as bad as they could by winning games.

But when the Pelicans are healthy, they are hoping to crash the Western Conference playoff picture.