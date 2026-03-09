John Calipari had firm praise for Dennis Gates' improvement towards the Missouri Tigers following the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks' win on Saturday evening.

Calipari has been a head coach in the college basketball world since 1988, going through his second season with the Razorbacks. He has made solid adjustments throughout his time at Arkansas, improving the team's record from last year.

As a coach who has seen others come and go in the sport, he took recognition on Gates. He has been the Tigers' head coach since 2022, gifting the program three 20-win campaigns throughout four seasons. Gates got Missouri to the NCAA Tournament twice in 2023 and 2025, looking to get them to March Madness for the third time.

Arkansas got the better of Missouri to end SEC Play on Saturday, securing an 88-84 win in overtime. After the game, Calipari took time to recognize Gates' resilience through the Tigers' ups and downs.

“The guys where your team struggles a little bit and pulls it together…folks, that's coaching. Not when you win nine in a row, you win all these games and you just–no let it fall apart [and] now let me see how you keep your team together,” Calipari said.

How John Calipari, Arkansas played against Missouri

That doesn't mean Calipari will let Gates beat him, leading Arkansas to victory over the Tigers. Five players scored in double-digits for the Razorbacks in the win. Meleek Thomas torched the nets with 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Trevon Brazile came next with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Malique Ewin provided 17 points and nine rebounds.

Arkansas completed the regular season with a 23-8 overall record, going 13-5 in its SEC matchups. They finished at third place in the conference standings, being above the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers while trailing the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators.

The No. 20 Razorbacks will look forward to their postseason journey, securing the third seed in the SEC Tournament. They got a double bye to the quarterfinals, awaiting their future opponent on March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.