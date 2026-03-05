It’s still fun and glory for the Seattle Seahawks, and one of their defensive starters had a key late-season play along the way. And the Seahawks rewarded linebacker Drake Thomas by inking the Super Bowl starter to a two-year contract, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“The #Seahawks and starting LB Drake Thomas have agreed to terms on a new 2-year deal worth $8M base with a chance to make $9M, sources say. With 96 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a first-year starter, Thomas cashes in with a deal done by agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports.”

The Raiders signed Thomas back in 2023, but he didn’t make their roster. The Seahawks grabbed him off waivers, and he eventually earned a starting job.

In 2025, Thomas had a key role on the NFL’s best defense. He totaled 96 tackles with 10 for loss. He added 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

The deal keeps him with the Seahawks through the 2027 season and prevents him from testing the restricted free-agent waters.

Seahawks trying to maintain talent level

The Seahawks wanted to keep the 26-year-old Thomas after seeing a good progression of his play. He’s another example of head coach Mike Macdonald being able to get the most out of unexpected players, according to sports.mynorthwest.com. Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus said he’s not worried about free-agent losses.

“It’s crazy,” Bumpus said. “Like, I know it needs to be addressed, (but) they know the type of guy that they’re looking for … and what attributes they’re looking for. They’ve shown that they understand how to use their players.

“So, you’re gonna lose some guys on the defensive side. Will (the defense) have the same (overall stats) that they had this year? Probably not. It was a historic year for these guys. But are they still gonna be a solid defense? I think so, because a lot of the core pieces are gonna be there, and I just trust that they know exactly what they’re looking for in any position.