Kansas basketball must pick up the pieces from its stunning loss to Arizona State fast. Simply because two important tournaments loom in the Big 12 tourney and March Madness. But one analyst is losing confidence already in the Jayhawks following that Sun Devils defeat.

Emeka Okafor of CBS Sports has taken notice of the downturn involving KU. The Jayhawks have now lost four of six games since Valentine's Day, including Tuesday's stunner. Okafor is skeptical about the chances Kansas has as a national title contender.

“This time of year, you have to have your best. With Kansas, I'm not sure what their best is,” Okafor said. “They've had a lot of different lineup changes. [Darryn] Peterson has been in and out. You need to have some type of cohesion.”

"I just don't have that much confidence in what [Kansas] will do long term."@BigMek50 says Kansas losing 4 of their last 6 games has shown him that they need more cohesion in their lineup. pic.twitter.com/VngIXzwPgj — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 5, 2026

Okafor then became honest about the future chances KU has in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“I just don't have that much confidence in what [Kansas] will do long term,” Okafor added.

Where has Kansas struggled the most?

Fortunately Peterson remains a contender for the top pick of the NBA Draft in June. But the freshman sensation deals with ailments and cramping — causing fans and analysts to worry about his durability.

The problems stretch past Peterson from there.

Kansas misfired at an alarming percentage with its field goals from the Tuesday loss: Shooting at only 29.2%. Three pointers became worse, as KU hit seven out of 27 attempts. Tre White managed to hit four from long range to finish with 16 points. But no one else delivered two made threes.

Turnovers became more costly too with KU losing the rock 16 times. Kansas produced fewer turnovers against Arizona at nine despite the 84-61 Wildcats rout.

But Kansas has hit less than 36% on its baskets during the current two-game slide. KU remains a top 15 team despite the skid and now holding nine regular season losses. Head coach Bill Self must find a way to reignite the Jayhawks' shooting touch or KU could have two early exits: During the conference tournament and in March Madness.