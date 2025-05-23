Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as a major trade option for the Boston Celtics. After being knocked out of the Eastern Conference Finals by the New York Knicks, the Celtics are expected to make some big roster changes. Porzingis, a unique and versatile player in the modern NBA, could be on his way out.

With the team facing a tough offseason, Porzingis might be the one they let go to create room on the roster and reduce their spending. The injury to star player Jayson Tatum in the final game against the Knicks is also a huge setback. Tatum is the heart of the team, and the Celtics now have to plan for a new season without him.

The front office is under pressure to decide which players to keep and which to move on. Some players are on large contracts, and the Celtics need to reduce their wage bill to stay under the NBA's second tax apron. If they don’t, their total payroll could go over $500 million, once luxury tax penalties are added.

One of the key players who could help them ease this financial burden is Porzingis. He’s on an expiring contract worth about $30.7 million. With his size (7-foot-2), shooting ability, mobility, and rim protection, Porzingis is a perfect fit in today’s fast-paced game and could be a great addition to many teams.

The 3 best trade destinations for Kristaps Porzingis

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Celtics are reportedly exploring a trade that would send Porzingis to the Lakers in exchange for Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber. This deal would reduce Boston’s salary cap pressure. The Lakers, on the other hand, are looking for a strong center to support LeBron James, who is in the final stretch of his career. They want to make one last big push for a championship. For Boston, Hachimura brings youth and energy, and his lower contract fits better into the team’s financial plans.

🚨BREAKING: Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey predicts the Los Angeles Lakers will trade Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick swap in an attempt to land Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis. Thoughts on this? 👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/qW9ZIdGg2q — SleeperLakers (@SleeperLakers) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

2. Utah Jazz

The Jazz showed interest in Porzingis two years ago and could revisit that interest this offseason. A possible trade might involve John Collins going to the Celtics. This would give Boston a younger forward, while Utah would receive a skilled, strong, and versatile big man to enhance their lineup.

3. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are looking for a rim protector to play alongside Zion Williamson. Porzingis, with his offensive skills and defensive presence, could be a perfect fit. His expiring contract also gives the Pelicans flexibility moving forward. A trade might involve sending veterans like Kelly Olynyk and others to Boston, which would give the Celtics both salary relief and potential future assets.

Letting go of Kristaps Porzingis could hurt the Celtics, but his injury history is a major concern. In two seasons with Boston, he has only played in 99 of 164 possible games. Toward the end of this past season and into the playoffs, he was affected by a mysterious illness that lowered his performance.

Although Porzingis is highly effective when healthy, keeping him may be too risky for the Celtics, especially when considering the team's salary cap situation and the uncertain future in 2025-26 and beyond due to Tatum's injury. That is why it is highly likely that Boston takes one of these deals or a deal that looks like these this offseason.

In return, the team could receive two solid forwards and some draft picks, helping them plan better for the future.