The Brooklyn Nets finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record. The Nets outperformed their expectations, but fell between a Play-In team and one of the worst teams in the league.

Brooklyn has many decisions to make this offseason to construct their roster. Guard Cam Thomas will be a restricted free agent after a career year. Thomas averaged 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from distance.

The Nets also have two other restricted free agents in Zaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe. Additionally, they have unrestricted free agents D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford.

Brooklyn will have to make big decisions on these free agents. They will also have cap space and could be spenders in free agency to upgrade their roster or add to their young core. The Nets could also be surprise buyers in the offseason, as they are supposedly interested in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are down 0-2 in the First Round against the Indiana Pacers, which could spark trade rumors for Antetokounmpo this offseason. If Milwaukee loses, it would be their third straight first-round exit.

The Nets could also be active and make a trade for additional draft capital to continue their rebuild. With that said, here is one player the Brooklyn Nets must trade in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Nets trade Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson is a high-quality 3-and-D forward who could garner interest from many contending teams. Johnson appeared in 57 games for the Nets, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 47.5 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

The 29-year-old forward has two years remaining on his four-year, $94.5 million deal. Johnson is a very valuable role player and could yield Brooklyn significant draft capital.

Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are among the teams that could be interested in Johnson this offseason. Unless the Nets plan to enter contention, trading away Johnson for young talent and draft capital would be beneficial.

A potential trade

Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade) and a 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected)

Warriors receive: Cam Johnson

This would be a very interesting trade in the offseason. For the Golden State Warriors, they would move Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent and has fallen out of the rotation completely since the addition of Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga has shown flashes during his career and could develop and reach his full potential on a team like the Nets. In 47 games for the Warriors this season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from distance.

He is an athletic forward who was the 7th overall pick by Golden State in the 2021 draft. Acquiring Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal while also acquiring a protected first-round pick would be a home run for the Nets.

For Golden State, adding a 3-and-D forward in Johnson would fit well in a lineup alongside Stephen Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green. His shooting and defense fit way better than Kuminga does in the Warriors' lineup.

The Nets are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the offseason as they have a ton of flexibility. Whether Brooklyn decides to be sellers to add more assets for their rebuild, or buyers with their cap space, they will be active this offseason.