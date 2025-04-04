The Brooklyn Nets fan experience will receive several upgrades for the 2025-26 season. BSE Global, the team's parent company, unveiled details on the second phase of a previously announced five-year plan for over $100 million in renovations for Barclays Center.

The addition will feature new fan spaces in two areas of the Nets' arena.

Nets unveil second phase of Barclays Center renovations for 2025-26 season

The first will be a new premium Nets membership club, “Gallagher Terrace.” The 5,300 square-foot space, accessible exclusively to 110 guests, will be the only place in Barclays Center to provide in-seat dining with waiter service. Members of the space will also have access to a private VIP entrance and a full-service private bar with premium wine offerings and a team of sommeliers.

The west end of Barclays Center’s upper concourse will be transformed into “The Bridge,” a two-level 6,800 square-foot multi-use space open to all guests. It will feature the arena's most expensive bar (63 inches in length) and serve as a communal destination for Nets fans to gather, eat, drink and take in the action. The space will also be an activation zone for entertainment like halftime shows, fan contests, and more.

“We are thrilled to enter phase two of our five-year arena renovation plan at Barclays Center, a significant leap forward in enhancing the overall guest experience for all ticket holders,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty. “We are committed to continuously setting new standards in hospitality for our guests, creating more immersive, comfortable, and elevated experiences for all and ensuring every visit to Barclays Center is unforgettable, regardless of seat location.”

The 2025-26 season will be the Nets' 13th at Barclays Center after the team moved from New Jersey.