A new era has begun with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only is there a new head coach in Liam Coen, but he's been joined by a new GM in James Gladstone as well. The duo's first draft pick? Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who starred on both sides of the ball at Colorado. Now, as the Jaguars' preseason opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers approaches, Jacksonville fans have wondered if Hunter will play both ways Saturday. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, that is the current plan for Hunter's debut in a couple days.

“Travis Hunter will make his two-way debut Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in both teams' preseason opener,” reported DiRocco on Thursday afternoon.

Fans will certainly be excited just how big of an impact Hunter has on the game. Even though it is a preseason matchup, it should be a good indicator of just how far along Hunter is on both offense and defense. The team's latest unofficial depth chart had him as a starting receiver and second-string cornerback. If that's the case, then he could see more time on defense against the Steelers. Just how big of an impact will the former Colorado Buffalo have?

Jaguars look to start Liam Coen era off on right foot

Hunter won't be the only starter playing on Saturday. Coen spoke to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and center Robert Hainsey ahead of the team's matchup, and many of the starters will also play in the game. The team has only one joint practice scheduled against the Miami Dolphins. Over the last few years, joint practices have become a much better indicator of how teams will look against the opposition. So, despite the presence of starters for Jacksonville on Saturday, don't expect to see them play too long.

Still, getting the rest of the team more reps in Coen's system is never a bad idea. All it can take is one injury or a spate of poor play, then a number two can become a number one. With Coen and Gladstone still evaluating their roster, there are opportunities for Hunter and the rest of his teammates to make an early impression. Will that impression help or hurt them? Come Saturday night, the NFL will get a first glimpse of just how prepared Hunter is for the pro game.