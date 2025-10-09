This weekend will mark the NBA's first games in China since 2019. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Phoenix Suns in a pair of preseason matchups at the Venetian Arena in Macao. The return comes after a lengthy effort to mend relationships with the nation following then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's tweet in support of protests in Hong Kong in October 2019.

The NBA pegged the Nets as the right team to kick off its China games. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as Taiwanese business magnate Joe Tsai owns the team. However, Brooklyn also rosters one of China's top young stars, Fanbo Zeng, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team last month.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of such a major event, and I’m looking forward to the moment I get on the court,” Zeng told the South China Morning Post of the NBA's return to China. “I will do my best to help the team in any way I can. I’m also very grateful for everyone’s support and encouragement. I hope I can repay the fans with a positive impact.”

Zeng, a 6-foot-11 forward, grew up in Harbin, China, before briefly playing high school basketball in Florida. He was ranked as a four-star recruit and signed with the G League Ignite for the 2021-22 season.

Following one season with the Ignite, Zeng signed with the Beijing Ducks in the CBA. The 22-year-old quickly emerged as one of the league's top players. He averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks on 57/41/80 shooting splits over 42 appearances last season.

Now competing for Brooklyn's last two-way spot, he'll be a fan favorite during the team's games in Macao. Chinese fans in Macao will get their first look at Zeng and Brooklyn on Friday.

Amid their return to China, the Nets announced a series of community initiatives, including youth basketball clinics and a court revitalization project in Hong Kong.