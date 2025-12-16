Following a 0-7 start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have found their groove during a soft stretch in their schedule. The rebuilding squad is 4-2 over its last six games, with wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets rank 14th in offensive rating (116.4), second in defensive rating (104.8) and fourth in net rating (11.6) during that span. Those numbers were inflated by a stunning 45-point beatdown of the Bucks on Sunday at Barclays Center.

The recent hot streak has brought the Nets' record to 7-11 and vaulted them to No. 23 in the Athletic's latest NBA power rankings.

“Brooklyn has won four of six after a 3-19 start. Similar to Will Hardy in Utah, the Nets are going to need to strip Jordi Fernández of players if they hope to stay in prime position for a lottery spot. The issue is who would Brooklyn part ways with?” Law Murray wrote.

Brooklyn came in ahead of the Bulls, Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings on the list.

Nets rise in NBA power rankings, fall in draft lottery standings amid hot stretch

While the Nets' front office is likely pleased to see the team gaining continuity after a dysfunctional start, the 4-2 stretch has dropped them to sixth in the draft lottery standings. They sit 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers (pick owed to Oklahoma City), Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, who are tied for third.

As Murray noted, the trade deadline will offer Brooklyn an opportunity to bolster its tank while potentially picking up assets and opening up minutes for rookies. With a crowded rotation featuring numerous veterans, the Nets have struggled to find minutes for their NBA-record five rookie first-round picks early this season.

Michael Porter Jr. is likely to be the most sought-after of the team's veterans. Porter Jr. has been among the NBA's most efficient high-volume scorers this season, averaging 25.6 points and 3.2 assists on .497/.399/.813 shooting splits. Meanwhile, Nic Claxton has also turned in one of the best offensive starts of his career, averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 55.2 percent shooting.

The Nets' tank should benefit from a difficult upcoming schedule. Their next six games are against the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Brooklyn has the NBA's eighth-toughest remaining schedule.