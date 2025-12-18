Rumors are swirling around the league right now, as the February 5, 2026, NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. From the sounds of it, the Los Angeles Clippers could be seeking a potential deal with the Brooklyn Nets for both Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas.

In the latest episode of “Clutch Scoops,” hosted by Tomer Azarly and Brett Siegel, Siegel claimed that one scout mentioned the idea of the Clippers making a trade for Porter and Thomas to him during the NBA Cup.

“I was actually with an Eastern Conference scout in Las Vegas about one idea that was floated to me about Michael Porter Jr. and also Cam Thomas about potentially getting both of them for the Clippers,” said Siegel. “And seeing what that could do for them. Porter only has two more years left on his contract, it would line him with James Harden's and Kawhi Leonard's contracts. Bring in Cam Thomas, who is a young, dynamic scorer, whether you start him or you bring him off the bench as a scorer behind James Harden when he's not playing.”

Siegel continues to paint a picture of how the Clippers could potentially pull off a trade for the Nets without having to give up too many assets. It would also be a move that allows Los Angeles to test and see how Michael Porter and/or Cam Thomas would fit without jeopardizing the long-term outlook of the team due to their contract situations.

Porter, who is 27 years old, is currently in his first season with the Nets after playing six years with the Denver Nuggets. Through 21 games played so far this season, Porter is experiencing a career year, averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Thomas has been a proven scorer throughout his five-year career. The 24-year-old guard is working his way back from a hamstring injury and has only participated in eight games with Brooklyn this season. He's averaging 21.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest while owning a 40.2% field goal percentage and going 35.6% from beyond the three-point line.