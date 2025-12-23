Lately, the Seattle Mariners have apparently been looking to acquire Ketel Marte in a trade. However, there is at least one reason why they would be reluctant to move forward with the trade.

On Monday, it was reported that the Mariners are banking on 22-year-old infielder Cole Young, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Therefore, they wouldn't need to trade for Marte.

Additionally, Rosenthal and Sammon mentioned St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan in the context of a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Donovan is a ubiquitous player.

“The defensive versatility of Donovan makes him a better fit for the Seattle Mariners than Marte. One reason: The Mariners are wary of tying up second base with Marte, who has played that position almost exclusively the past four seasons, when they remain high on Cole Young” The Athletic reports.

“It’s not just the Mariners who like Young, either. One rival executive describes Young as “the league model darling right now,” pointing out that analytically based projection systems value him more highly than scouts do.:

This year, Young batted .211 with 47 hits, four home runs, and 24 RBIs. Young is a top-notch prospect who is a solid infielder and can generate contact at the plate. Meanwhile, the Mariners made it all the way to the ALCS before losing to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Article Continues Below

The benefits and risks that come from Ketel Marte joining the Mariners

Overall, Marte is an all-star talent who can switch-hit. He is also a well-established second baseman with financial flexibility. His current deal pays him roughly $18 million annually.

In addition to playing second base, Marte can also do some dirty work at shortstop and even center field.

However, the Mariners would have to let go of some of their top prospects, including Kade Anderson, Colt Emerson, and perhaps Young. Additionally, Marte has had his fair share of injuries over the years.

Essentially, Marte's addition would hamper Young's ability to grow and mature into a venerable second baseman.